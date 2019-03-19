IDK about you, but we're only a few days into Ulta's 21 consecutive sales, and I'm already overwhelmed. In the best way possible, of course! But just when I thought I could pull myself away from the online shopping long enough to actually use the products I'd been purchasing, they hit me with yet another offer I couldn't refuse: Ulta's 21 Days Of Beauty March 19 sale has BareMinerals and Mario Badescu at half off. This is not a drill, people! Your skin called, and it told me to tell you to not waste this golden opportunity to stock up before summer.

Everyone is different, of course, but for me personally, my beauty routine tends to be a little more lax come summertime. It's just too hot to pile on my typical face of makeup, and I often opt for lighter, more breathable products. That said, my skin itself has to be on point so that it can look its best with less makeup, so while I lay off the concealer, I go hard on the skincare, if you catch my drift. All of the above is why todays deals on Bare Minerals and Mario Badescu are absolutely can't-miss for me.

If you don't know, Bare Minerals was probably the first brand to promote the whole "no-makeup makeup" look:

And seeing as Hailey Baldwin is the face of the brand right now, it's safe to say they're as hip as ever:

Today only, shoppers can snag 50 percent off the Bare Minerals Mineral Veil ($12, originally $24, ulta.com) as well as the bareSkin Perfecting Veil ($14, originally $27, ulta.com). These are two of the brand's most popular powders, known for their natural look and feel on the skin. There are a variety of Mineral Veils to choose from, including the original as well as Tinted, Illuminating, Hydrating, and SPF 25 versions. The Perfecting Veil absorbs excess oil and gives skin a poreless, blurred-out finish, and even utilizes Vitamin C within the formula to brighten.

Bare Minerals Mineral Veil $24 $12 Ulta Buy Now

Bare Minerals bareSkin Perfecting Veil $27 $1 Ulta Buy Now

And to ensure skin looks radiant before applying powder? That's a job for skincare, honey, and Mario Badescu has your back:

This reasonably-priced brand has an army of celebrity fans, including Kylie Jenner, Bella Hadid, and Lili Reinhart:

Known for great formulas at already affordable prices, a sale on Mario Badescu is a major bonus. Today only, shoppers can get the Botanical Exfoliating Scrub ($13, originally $26, ulta.com) for half off, and reap its dullness-diminishing benefits for under $15. Yes, please!

Mario Badescu Botanical Exfoliating Scrub $26 $13 Ulta Buy Now

The Botanical Exfoliating Scrub formula includes Ecuadorian ivory palm seeds, ginger, ginkgo, green tea, aloe, and coconut, and it's ideal for all skin types, whether you struggle with acne, dullness, or skin that could just use a little extra TLC for some radiant results. I've been known to use this scrub on my shoulders, back, and chest as well, especially in the summer. Applying SPF to the bod is essential, but I love the feeling of scrubbing away any greasy residue in the shower post-beach sesh.

It's true that there are plenty more deals to come, but if skin is your top priority, today is definitely a great day to shop Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty. These half-off deals end tonight, so hit up the Ulta site and hop to it.