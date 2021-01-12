Before Matt James was the reason you now find yourself drooling at your TV every Monday night, he was known to Bachelor Nation as Tyler Cameron’s BFF. The former Bachelorette contestant from Hannah Brown's season introduced the world to Matt, and fans were instantly enamored — so much so that Matt landed himself the lead role on The Bachelor Season 25. While both guys' stars have definitely risen over the past few years, one thing remains the same: They still banter just like regular ol' besties. Tyler C.'s tweet about Matt James kissing on The Bachelor is proof of that.

Heading into Season 25 of The Bachelor, a couple of things were different right off the bat: The location wasn’t the usual mansion and the lead had never been part of the franchise before. Usually, the Bachelor or Bachelorette is chosen from the previous season's pool of contestants, but Matt is an exception.

Fans were thrilled to get to know Matt as the new Bachelor, and after a few weeks of seeing his abs and discovering how kind he is, many viewers are convinced he was the right choice for the role. Still, the fact that he’s never had a relationship with anyone on-camera was definitely something he needed to get over — and fast, since he started off the season dating 32 women at one.

ABC/Craig Sjodin

While he might have been nervous heading into filming, it looks like he’s hit his stride. Not only has he had a rose ceremony, handed out his first impression rose, and given out his first group date rose, but he’s also already dishing out steamy make-outs. But you might have noticed something... interesting about the way Matt kisses. Even if you didn’t spot it, his BFF Tyler sure did. On Jan. 12, Tyler quote-tweeted a photo of Matt and contestant Lauren smooching in the Week 2 episode, asking: “Ayyyyoooo @mattjames919 what we got going on over here," accompanied by some cry-laughing emojis.

From the looks of it, when Matt went in to kiss his Jan. 11 group date rose recipient, he didn’t close his eyes for the smooch. While this could have been due to nerves (I’m sure making out in front of a whole bunch of producers isn’t the most natural thing), Matt had another answer for the behavior. In response to Tyler's tweet, he joked: “Gotta make sure no one sneaking up on us! When your eyes are closed.. ANYTHING can happen! It’s for both of our protection.”

Considering contestants tend to pop up out of nowhere to get some time with the lead — as well as a little screen time — Matt's probably not too off-base. If the season continues to be as dramatic as the first few episodes were, I have a feeling he’ll be kissing with his eyes open all the way until the Final Rose.

Season 25 of The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.