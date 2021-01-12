Getting a group date rose early on in a season of The Bachelor is a pretty big deal. Not only does it mean you've gotten the attention of the lead, but chances are, you're making an impression on viewers at home as well. When Matt James handed out his first group date rose during the Jan. 11 episode, fans immediately wanted to know more about the contestant who caught his eye. So, who is Lauren on Matt's Bachelor season? She's quickly becoming someone to keep track of.

The 29-year-old is a corporate lawyer from Miami, Florida. She obtained her Juris Doctor degree from the University of Miami in 2017 and, according to her ABC bio, she recently had her law reviews published. After spending time building her impressive career, she's now looking for someone to share in her successes. In addition to a partner who's there to cheer her on, Lauren also wants a man who's genuine, authentic, and "truly has her back in any situation thrown their way," her bio says.

Lauren and Matt didn't get much face time in the season premiere on Jan. 4, but during the Jan. 11 episode of The Bachelor, things started looking majorly promising for the pair. The couple had a chance to sit down and talk after the episode's group date, which really pushed their connection forward and ultimately landed her the group date rose.

ABC/Craig Sjodin

After an eventful date in which all of the contestants wore wedding dresses and took pictures with Matt (before playing a messy version of capture the flag), Matt and Lauren got the chance to chat. Lauren told Matt how important it is for her to be with a man of faith. Matt said that he doesn't normally lead with his Christianity in relationships, but it's important to him as well. Later, Matt give Lauren the group date rose after saying they share similar values.

"This is the happiest I've been since I've been here, because I put myself out there," Lauren said after getting the rose, which is definitely promising for the couple moving forward. Since she's looking for a partner to build a life and have children with (not to mention someone who doubles as her BFF), being able to open up is critical. Luckily for Lauren and Matt, they already seem to have that down. Now, fans are hoping Lauren keeps getting roses all the way to the finale.

Season 25 of The Bachelor continues Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.