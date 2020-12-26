This holiday season, Travis Scott made sure little Stormi Webster knows she's her daddy's princess. The two-year-old received something straight out of a fairy tale, and it could be one of the wildest gifts you've ever seen given to a toddler. Travis Scott's Christmas 2020 gift for Stormi was an actual carriage complete with a plaque that says "Princess Stormi."

Yep, the "Franchise" rapper pulled up with a full-blown white carriage for his daughter with Kylie Jenner. In a video posted to her Instagram Stories on Friday, Dec. 25, Jenner showed off the gift with the caption "Omg @travisscott." The carriage looks like it's straight out of Cinderella, with a swirled design and heart shapes, pink cushions, and colored wheels. As Jenner moves closer to the carriage, you can see a pink plaque at the top with "Princess Stormi" in Disney-esque lettering, as well as a new wardrobe of Disney princess outfits resting on the seat.

Also in the thread, Jenner captured a sweet photo of her daughter sitting in the carriage, wearing a blue sparkly ensemble. It's easy to spot a couple of iconic princess dresses inside the carriage that she's looking at, like a Little Mermaid dress and a Cinderella dress. Although Stormi looked thrilled (who wouldn't be?), she wasn't the only one to have a fun holiday celebration in the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

The family celebrated Christmas at Kourtney's place, and some of them posted some stand-out family pics from the event.

Jenner posted a simple "merry christmas" thread on Twitter on Dec. 25, showcasing a red shiny dress as she held Stormi, who was sporting a similar red ensemble.

She also posed alongside her sister Kim K for a fun photo op. Kim K uploaded the pic, captioning it, "Merry Christmas from The Grinch and Santa."

Although Jenner got a lot of compliments on her dress, Kim K fans were a bit stumped by her green Christmas look.

The internet also got a glimpse at Kim K's babies — North, Psalm, Chicago, and Saint West — as they posed for a family shoot:

It looks like Scott and Jenner are continuing the Kardashian-Jenner tradition of wildly extravagant holiday gifts for their babies, like Kim and Kanye's gift to North West in 2019: one of Michael Jackson's hats and jackets.

Here's to Princess Stormi and her awesome carriage!