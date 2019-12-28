While most people have a very specific budget for holiday shopping, it should come as no surprise that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West definitely do not. It just wouldn't be a Kim K Christmas without a super epic gift. If you haven't seen Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's Christmas present for North, you may not believe that the kid received two famous clothing items from the late "king of pop."

Six-year-old North West received a couple of expensive items this holiday. The first gift all of Instagram was buzzing about was one of Michael Jackson's jackets. Kim K posted it first on her Instagram Story on Dec. 24, explaining that the jacket was worn by Jackson while at an event with Elizabeth Taylor. In the video, she continued, "North is a really big Michael Jackson fan, and we knew she would love this."

However, little North West was gifted not one, but two items from the late Jackson's closet. The other gift was the iconic hat the singer wore for "Smooth Criminal." Kardashian also announced this second gift from herself and West to her little girl on her 'Gram days later.

Inside the hat, you can see Michael Jackson's named printed along the interior band. But Kardashian also pointed out some photos from the 1988 music video that featured the fedora, as well as the fact that the hat "still has his make up on it." The famous couple snagged both iconic items from Julien's Auction House, but they were not on the cheap. The prices were a steep $65,625 for the jacket and $56,250 for the hat, according to E! News.

Furthermore, it seems that Kardashian and West spent a bit extra on the jacket, as they decided to have it temporarily tailored to fit their daughter, and eventually it will "grow with her," as they also had the jacket lengthened in the sleeves and body in order to make it fit as North gets older.

That means, if little North puts on both the hat and jacket at the same time, her outfit would total over $120,000 going off of what the celeb mom and dad shelled out to obtain them.

Kardashian was totally in the auction mood this past holiday, as E! News says she'd also posted about her brother's gift on Instagram: two of Elvis Presley's rings. "I'm obsessed with auctions and my brother is a huge Elvis Presley fan," the mogul gushed.

An epic Christmas gift, indeed. North West is less than a decade old and already owns some pretty famous memorabilia. IDK if it can get any better than that, honestly.