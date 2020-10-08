As if Travis Scott wasn't already dad goals with all the flashy presents he buys baby Stormi, he's now out here sharing feminist-driven comments about her upbringing. Yep, Scott is entirely dedicated to raising his daughter to be a "strong" advocate for herself, and his latest interview shared all the details. Travis Scott's quotes about the lessons he's teaching Stormi are so important.

Scott appeared on the Oct. 7 episode of WAV RADIO with Chase B to talk all about his new music and more, before the conversation turned to the importance of teaching his daughter to champion for herself at any cost.

"I feel like it's way more important now to protect our young Black daughters, women," Scott said during the chat. "Making sure they have the knowledge of just how to carry yourself, how to move in this world, how to be strong, how to not even be scared to take that risk on any idea."

The "Sicko Mode" rapper made it clear he wants his daughter to have a clear "vision" for the future and feel like she can tackle any goal she wants.

"Now, more than ever, it's like they have the vision. Whether it's for anything a man can do, anything a woman can do. They got the pure vision. You know what I'm saying? So it's just all about that," he said.

As it turns out, Scott used the interview opp to address a lot of important issues. He also took the time to urge fans to vote in the 2020 presidential election.

“We’re going to keep fighting and that’s why we got to get out and vote,” he said. “That’s why we got to get out, as the youth and as us being the future to what this world’s got to hold.”

Even after splitting with Kylie Jenner in October 2019, Stormi has remained Scott's number one priority. And with her dad instilling such important lessons in her, Stormi is bound to grow up to be one special lady.