They're gorgeous, yes, but it's obvious that the media loves this power couple for more than being really ridiculously good looking. New England Patriots quarterback, Tom Brady, and Brazilian supermodel, Gisele Bündchen, have both carved out insanely impressive careers for themselves. This February, Brady will head into his eighth career Super Bowl. Bündchen, now retired, has modeled for countless ad campaigns, magazines, and fashion shows. So how did this seemingly no-brainer perfect union form? Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's relationship timeline may surprise you.

Mega-careers aside, their relationship has made headlines in recent years for their notoriously healthy eating habits. In a 2016 Boston.com interview, their personal chef, Allen Campbell, revealed their day-to-day consumption:

So, 80 percent of what they eat is vegetables. [I buy] the freshest vegetables. If it’s not organic, I don’t use it. And whole grains: brown rice, quinoa, millet, beans. The other 20 percent is lean meats: grass-fed organic steak, duck every now and then, and chicken. As for fish, I mostly cook wild salmon.

That doesn't sound too bad. But the part that's really shocking? What they don't eat. Among those items, Campbell listed white sugar, white flour, olive oil, iodized salt, and nightshades (tomatoes, peppers, mushrooms, or eggplants). But wait, there's more. No coffee, no caffeine, no fungus, no dairy, and for Tom, practically no fruit. I think I just blacked out from overwhelming sadness. (But hey, more power to 'em!)

Well, while Brady and Bündchen have one of the healthiest diets I've ever seen, they're also pretty healthy in love. Their supportive, mutually respectful, head-over-heels, tight bond has proven that fact since the two first met. Let's take a trip down memory lane, shall we?

Dec. 2006: Brady And Bündchen Are Set Up On Their First Date

Bündchen reportedly told the Boston Herald back in Dec. 2005, “Tom Brady, definitely not too shabby.” However, Brady was still with his ex, Bridget Moynahan, prompting Bündchen to add, "He’s cute, but if he has a girlfriend, he’s gay to me. There are too many men in the world to go after a man who has a woman. Life is too short."

Then, in Jan. 2007, People Magazine reported that a source claimed then 29-year-old Brady and then 26-year-old Bündchen were a sexy new item, after going on a first date around Christmas in Dec. 2006, after Brady was single again. According to Huffington Post, they were reportedly set up on a blind date.

Of their first date, Bündchen gushed to Vanity Fair in a 2009 interview, “I knew right way — the first time I saw him. We met through a friend. The moment I saw him, he smiled and I was like, That is the most beautiful, charismatic smile I’ve ever seen! We sat and talked for three hours."

Feb. 2007: Ah, Sh*t. Brady's Gonna Be Another Woman's Baby Daddy

Two-and-a-half months into Brady and Bündchen's new relationship, Moynahan announced she was pregnant with Brady's baby. Naturally, that caused some surprise and hesitation. In the same 2009Vanity Fair interview Bündchen reflected, “In the beginning you’re living this romantic fantasy; you’re thinking, This can’t be true, it’s so good! And then, Whoops—wake-up call!” She described the situation as "challenging" and "not the ideal thing."

Aug. 2007: Brady's First Son Is Born

Brady and Bündchen continued on with their courtship regardless, and according to Vanity Fair, the pregnancy actually made Bündchen's relationship with Brady stronger. And in Aug. 2007, Brady welcomed his first son, John Edward Thomas Moynahan, into the world.

Jan. 2009 To April 2009: Proposal And Marriages (Yes, Plural)

According to People, Brady and Bündchen got engaged and married in early 2009. In fact, only about a month's time passed between those two events. And they got married not once, but twice. First, the two had a tiny ceremony in Santa Monica (the February ceremony), and later, they had a bigger ceremony in Costa Rica in April 2009.

Dec. 2009: Benjamin Brady Is Born

According to Boston.com, Benjamin Brady was born in Dec. 2009, a few months after Brady and Bündchen's Costa Rica wedding.

Aug. 2011: Forbes Declares These Two Ballers

OK, Brady was already a footballer, but Forbes ranked the two as the World's Highest-Paid Celebrity Couple in 2011. They quoted the couple's "combined annual earnings" at $76 million. Like I said, ballers.

Dec. 2012: Vivian Lake Is Born

These people really must have a thing for December milestones. In Dec. 2012, the couple's first daughter, Vivian Lake Brady, was welcomed into the world, according to People.

May 2015: Deflate-Gate Leads To Trouble In Paradise

Shortly after Bündchen's retirement from her 20-year modeling career, Brady faced some trouble in his own career, which reportedly lead to some trouble with their relationship. According to ESPN, the NFL suspended Brady and hit the New York Patriots with a hefty fine for allegedly using partially deflated footballs in the 2015 playoffs.

A source claimed to Us Weekly claimed that, following Brady's suspension, the two had been seriously fighting. If I didn't know this was a happy ending, I'd be concerned.

Sept. 2015: But Dammit, Their Relationship Is Paradise, And They Love Each Other, OK?

Of course, this couple bounced back. How could they not? Look at them. Look at that water. Like I said, paradise. According to People, the two were spotted hand in hand on a date in Boston in Sept. 2015.

That same month, Brady also denied any rumors of his and Bündchen's relationship being on the rocks. He told Boston radio station WEEI 93.7 FM:

We’re in a great place, I’ll just say that. I’m a lucky man. I’ve been very blessed with support from my family and certainly her, and there’s no bigger supporter that I have than her and vice versa. I’ve been very blessed to have an incredible relationship with my life partner, and I don’t think anything will ever get in the way of that.

Sep. 2017: Rumor Has It, Bündchen Reportedly Really Thinks Brady Should Retire

According to Sports Illustrated, retired kicker Jay Feely, whom Brady knew from college, revealed that Bündchen asked him to convince Brady to retire from football. Feely told Sports Illustrated, "She was dead serious.”

Jan. 2018: Still, They Support Each Other Endlessly

Even though Bündchen did not get her way, given Brady is about to head into his next big game, she still supports her husband's choices. She took to Instagram to share this sweet congratulatory post when the Patriots beat the Jaguars on Jan. 21, 2018.

Whatever is next for this couple, there's no doubt it will be filled with love. Catch Brady play alongside his teammates against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, at 6:30p.m. ET.

