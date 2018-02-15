The Olympics are inarguably beautiful. First off, there's the obvious beauty of the fact that countries from around the world are coming together to create a beautiful and wonderful competition. And it's not a terrifying potentially world-ending competition! No, it's a positive one! One that involves happy things like sports and fitness that everyone stands an equal chance of winning. It's where the best of the best from every different country in the world come to showcase their abilities. And when I say "the best of the best" I'm not just talking sports. Even Tinder in the Olympic Village is at its finest.

Yep, you read that correctly. Tinder. I know, I know, I know. When you sit in your cubicle trying to imagine what it would be like to be at the Olympic Village right now, the first thing you think of isn't necessarily swiping through Tinder...just like you do in your office every day. But, you see, my friends, Tinder at the Olympics isn't like regular Tinder. It's Tinder on...dare I say it...steroids. What makes Olympics Tindering during the Olympics better than Tindering any other time? Well, for starters, this year everybody at the Olympic Village in South Korea gets free access to Tinder Gold.

What is Tinder Gold, you ask? Well, it's a members-only service that users outside of South Korea actually pay to get access to. As a member, you get unlimited likes, you get to see who likes you before you swipe, you get to go back and swipe right on that person you accidentally swiped left on, and, finally, you're not limited to your own city anymore! You get a feature called Passport that lets you connect with people anywhere in the world.

Needless to say, the fact that people at the Olympic Village get free access to Tinder Gold and all of its many perks means that Tindering at the Olympics is more fun than ever. And people are really amping up their presence on the app.

In fact, even just leading up the Olympic season, people over at Tinder HQ have found not a 100, not a 200, not a 300 but a 384 percent increase in overall usage on the app. Just to be clear here, that means people were using Tinder 384 percent more than they were before the Olympic season started!!

And people aren't just casually on the app. No, the Olympics are also making people see their potential matches with rose-colored glasses. What do I mean by that? Oh, just that there has been a 565 percent increase in right swipes in the time leading up to Olympic season. 565 percent!!!

The increase in right swipes could be a very viable reason to the next mind boggling stat I'm going to throw your way. What stat, you ask? Allow me to explain. General matches have increased by just shy of 700 percent (644, to be exact) and people over at Tinder HQ hypothesize those numbers will only go up as the games continue.

So, yeah, I think it's safe to say that Tinder is LIT during the Olympics. But, don't worry! That doesn't mean you aren't part of the fun at all. Remember that Tinder Gold has that Passport feature meaning someone swiping at Olympic Village in South Korea could very well swipe right on you while you sit in your cubicle in the good old U.S. of A. Hope is still alive!!

