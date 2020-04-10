With a variety of Disney movies to stream and cozy blankets calling your name, there really is no reason to change out of your loungewear. The necessities for peak coziness are a comfy pullover and sweatpants. Luckily, women's Disney loungewear includes all of that, plus an extra bit of pixie dust that's crucial for capturing magical selfies.

If you're hanging out at home, you might as well be cozy AF. As a Disney lover, you might want to consider getting any of these 10 Disney loungewear items to update your closet. There are so many opportunities to wear Disney loungewear. When you're watching The Little Mermaid with your besties, it just seems appropriate to sport a matching Ariel sweater. While you're enjoying some of your favorite Disney Parks' food at home, you can wear matching Disney World sweatpants and a hoodie.

It'll be like you're at your favorite Disney theme park without actually leaving your couch. When you're dressed in your Disney lewks, make sure to snap a super cute selfie. You can even grab your fave pair of Mickey Mouse ears, or use an Instagram filter that matches your vintage Mickey sweater to bring everything together. Then, get right back to having a "hakuna matata" kind of day.

1. This Vintage Mickey Mouse Sweatshirt Vintage Walt Disney Mickey Sweatshirt $28 | Etsy This vintage Mickey Mouse sweatshirt from Etsy is a great choice for updating your current loungewear. Plus, every Disney fan needs at least one good Mickey Mouse sweater in their wardrobe.

2. This Colorful Mickey Mouse Sweatshirt Mickey Mouse Open Arms - Sweatshirt $38 | Etsy This Mickey Mouse crewneck sweatshirt will become your new favorite. It comes in a variety of colors like dusty blue, peach, red, and deep grey that you can choose from. Rock is when you're lounging around at home, or pair it with your Minnie ears for a Disneyland day.

3. This Cinderella Hoodie Cinderella They Can't Order Me To Stop Dreaming Hoodie $75 | Raw Threads Raw Threads has really awesome Disney athleisure wear that's perfect for when you're doing at-home Disney Zumba workouts. The material they use for their clothes is so cozy that their sweaters and hoodies are great for lounging around in as well. Channel your inner Cinderella and dream all day long in this blue hoodie.

4. These Mickey Mouse Sweatpants Mickey Mouse Lounge Pants for Women $44.99 | ShopDisney Pair your Mickey sweatshirt with a pair of Mickey sweatpants like these from ShopDisney. A classic pair of grey sweatpants is a wardrobe staple, so why not have yours feature an iconic Disney character?

5. This Spirit Jersey Hoodie Walt Disney World Spirit Jersey Hoodie for Adults $74.99 | ShopDisney When you're having a comfy day at home, this spirit jersey hoodie will definitely come in handy. Of course, a regular spirit jersey is great for lounging around in, but the hoodie and pouch in the front of this one add that extra bit of coziness.

6. These Mickey Mouse Shorts Mickey Mouse Lounge Shorts for Women $34.99 | ShopDisney If you prefer shorts over pants when you're hanging out at home, you might want to add these Mickey Mouse shorts to your cart. They feature colorful Mickeys all over, so they're sure to pair well with just about any Mickey sweater you have in your closet.

7. This Mickey Mouse Shirt Women's Disney Mickey Plus Size Short Sleeve Graphic T-Shirt (Juniors') - Blue $14.99 $11.99 | Target Get this Mickey tee for lazy days when you're streaming your fave playlist and lounging with a good read. The tie-dye look has a very '90s feel, so it'll make you nostalgic about mornings when you'd wake up early to watch Disney Channel cartoons growing up.

8. These Walt Disney World Pants Walt Disney World Capri Lounge Pants for Women $39.99 | ShopDisney The rainbow detail on these Walt Disney World lounge pants really makes them pop. If you want to complete this look, get the matching Walt Disney World pullover from ShopDisney.

9. This Disneyland Pullover Disneyland Pullover Top for Women $54.99 | ShopDisney If you're dreaming of Disneyland while you're working from home, you can bring a little bit of the parks to you with this Disneyland pullover. The top has a colorful "Disneyland" written across the chest in the classic Disneyland font. There's even a castle on one of the arms for a royal touch.