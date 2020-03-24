10 Disney Zumba Videos You Can Master At Home For A Magical Workout

Raise your hand if the second a Disney song comes on, you find yourself singing and moving to the beat. You can't help it if you know every word to every song, and you love Disney so much that it moves you — literally. Channel that passion at home with the Disney Zumba videos in this roundup. You're already in the mood to dance, anyway, so you might as well stream a tutorial and tone those muscles while you're at it.

There are a ton of dance tutorials on YouTube right now. For an at-home workout, it may be difficult to choose the right one, but if you're specifically looking for Zumba routines, start with any of these 10 Disney-themed ones. Begin with a stretch, move on to your fave Disney songs, and wrap up your workout with a cool down.

Also, you don't have to dance by yourself. Get your roomies together for a full apartment workout, or do it solo. Clear some space in the living room, and then set up your computer so everyone can see. All you need to do is press play. It's that simple. You'll probably find yourself belting out the lyrics while you bust those moves, and that's perfectly OK.

1. "Friend Like Me" From 'Aladdin' I LOVE ZUMBA2 on YouTube If your wish is to work out in the comforts of your home, there's no need to call the Genie. With a Zumba routine like this, your wish is granted. This routine set to the version of "Friend Like Me" from the live-action Aladdin is full of dance moves that are both high energy and fun.

2. "Try Everything" From 'Zootopia' Wook's Story 욱 이야기 on YouTube If Shakira's halftime performance at the 2020 Super Bowl inspired you to get up and dance, this is the perfect routine for you. Not only will this Zumba workout have you moving to the beat, but singing along, too. "Try Everything" from the movie Zootopia is such a jam and it will probably be stuck in your head for the rest of the day.

3. "You're Welcome" From 'Moana' Zumba With Andy on YouTube Dance along to this workout routine set to the song "You're Welcome" from Moana. This routine also starts off a little slow and then picks up when the music does, so it's great for when you want to ease into your workout.

4. "We Know The Way" From 'Moana' Minie Minarelli on YouTube Moana has so many great songs that it only makes sense a lot of Zumba tutorials feature them. This particular routine set to the song "We Know The Way" was recorded in Hawaii, so it really pays homage to the film. This routine is a pre-cool down, so it's a perfect option to begin wrapping up your workout.

5. Disney Medley Cool Down Dynamite Dancing on YouTube If you're looking for a Disney cool down, this might be the one for you. It features a medley of songs you love like "A Whole New World" and "Under the Sea."

6. "I Just Can't Wait To Be King" From 'The Lion King' SpiriFit on YouTube If you really want to pick up the pace, this routine set to "I Just Can't Wait to Be King" is super high energy. Don't stress if you can't pick up all the moves right away, because each move is repeated a few times. By the end of the routine, you might feel like you're ready for Broadway (or at least ready to record a TikTok dance video).

7. "Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious" From 'Mary Poppins' Ann Marie Caprio on YouTube It may be hard to spell "Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious," but this routine set to the song from Mary Poppins is a lot easier to handle. This one spotlights a ton of footwork, so it's great for when you want to focus on your legs.

8. "Carrying The Banner" From 'Newsies' Shanna Davies on YouTube If you haven't watch the original Newsies starring Christian Bale, you need to pause what you're doing and watch it right now on Disney+. The movie is full of great dancing, and now you can pretend you're a newsie by dancing to this Zumba workout featuring the song "Carrying the Banner."

9. "Let It Go" From 'Frozen' YouTube It's almost impossible to not sing when "Let It Go" from Frozen comes on. Sing it loud and proud as you stretch or cool down to this routine.