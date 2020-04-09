Disney Parks' Churro Bites Recipe Is Bringing The Magic To Your Kitchen

You don't need pixie dust to be able to turn any day into a Disney day. It's simple to get a taste of "The Happiest Place on Earth," thanks to the Disney Parks' churro bites recipe. One bite of this sugary goodness, and it'll be like you're transported to your favorite parks without having to leave your home.

While you're relaxing on your couch and streaming classic Disney movies on Disney+, your tastebuds can go on a sweet journey that'll make you feel like you've been to Fantasyland and back. It's all thanks to the Disney Parks Blog recipe for these beloved churros. Instead of having to wait in a churro cart line by Sleeping Beauty's Castle, you just need to follow the simple recipe that makes enough churro bites for four people. (Though, you don't really need to share if you don't want to.)

The ingredients are pretty straightforward. All that's required are: water, butter, salt, ground cinnamon, flour, eggs, canola or vegetable oil, and sugar. You probably already have most of these ingredients in your kitchen, so no trip to the grocery store is needed for these delightful treats.

Disney Parks on YouTube

If you're someone who loves to find limited-time or speciality churro flavors, you can also make some different dipping sauces to pair with your bites. If your must-eat list includes the Fluffernutter Churros from California Adventure, you can top your churros with peanut butter, a marshmallow drizzle, and chocolate chips for a homemade recreation.

Aside from the churros, there are a bunch of delicious Disney Parks' recipes you can follow at home to recreate the magic. Whip up some of the infamous Tonga Toast from the Kona Cafe at Disney's Polynesian Village Resort for breakfast one morning. The impressive dish is a banana-stuffed French toast that, according to the menu, is served with a strawberry compote. To complete your Disney-inspired breakfast, add some bacon, sausage, or spiced ham — aka, Spam — on the side and serve with coffee in your favorite Disney mug.

The deliciousness doesn't stop there. When you first visited Disney, you may have stared into the windows on Main Street as you watched cast members make Mickey-shaped candy apples. But now, you can be the one with the impressive confection skills. By following Disney Parks' Apple Pie Candy Apple recipe, you'll be able to make your own Main Street treats at home.

There is even a YouTube tutorial for the Instagram-worthy Mickey Dome Cake from Amorette’s Patisserie in Disney Springs. This treat is one of the most decadent Mickey-shaped desserts out there, in my opinion, so being able to recreate this at home is like a dream come true. Don't forget to snap a pic of your finished Mickey Dome Cake, because that deserves to be featured on Instagram in a #DisneyFoodie post.

The best part about all of these treats is that you don't need to get on a magic carpet to get them. The magic (and deliciousness) of Disney is available right in your own kitchen. Once you've got your churro bites, enjoy a virtual viewing of the "Magic Happens" parade or your favorite ride while you enjoy.