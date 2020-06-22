Fans didn't have to wait long to see a live performance of "Stay Gold" because just three days after releasing the track on Friday, June 19, BTS premiered the track on television for the first time. The video of BTS performing "Stay Gold" will make fans smile, especially because it's their first taste of BTS' upcoming Japanese comeback. BTS' new album Map of the Soul: 7 ~ The Journey ~ will arrive in just a few short weeks.

The ARMY waited a long time to hear "Stay Gold," so they're living for all this content right now. The song was originally supposed to premiere some time in April as the theme song for the Japanese drama Spiral Labyrinth – DNA Science, but because filming for the show was put on pause due to the coronavirus pandemic, the release of "Stay Gold" got pushed back, too.

For the next two months, BTS shared previews of "Stay Gold," and each time, fans heard a little more of the song's lyrics. The group kept fans on their toes, wondering when they'll release the full song, so when it finally arrived on June 19, fans wasted no time streaming it. They loved hearing the song's uplifting message about staying positive in difficult times.

Because the coronavirus pandemic caused BTS' tour to be rescheduled, the song was a perfect message to fans to remain hopeful for what's to come. "In a world where you feel cold, you gotta stay gold," Jungkook sings in the track's intro.

Now, BTS has given fans one more reason to smile because their debut performance of "Stay Gold" is here. BTS opted for a sit-down performance of the song, so fans can really focus on hearing its inspiring lyrics.

Watch BTS' "Stay Gold" performance below.

Along with their performance, BTS also did an interview with CDTV, during which V explained the meaning behind the track. "The world isn’t just full of good things, so don’t lose your shine. That’s the beautiful message of this song," he said.

"Stay Gold" is the first single off BTS' new Japanese-language album Map of the Soul: 7 ~ The Journey ~, which will drop on July 14.

