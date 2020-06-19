What Do BTS' "Stay Gold" Lyrics Mean In English? Each Word Is A Ray Of Sunshine
Every time BTS shared a sneak peek of "Stay Gold" these past few weeks, ARMYs made sure to take note of its lyrics so they could get a general idea of the song's message. They knew it was going to be an emotional song, but they weren't prepared for something quite like this. The meaning BTS' "Stay Gold" lyrics in English reveal the song is all about fighting off negativity with positive energy.
BTS may not be going on tour this summer due to the coronavirus pandemic preventing large events from happening, but they made sure to keep fans entertained by releasing a few solo projects. Apart from Suga's D-2 mixtape, which featured collabs with artists like MAX, NiiHWA, Kim Jong Wan, and RM, fans got a single from "Jungkook" called "Still With You."
Now, BTS has come together to release their new Japanese single "Stay Gold." Leading up to the release, the group teased fans through a few promotional teasers, during which you could hear small snippets of "Stay Gold."
The song is one of four new tracks that will be included in the group's upcoming Japanese-language album Map of the Soul: 7 ~ The Journey ~, which will drop on July 14. On the track, the boys sing about finding light in your life, even when times feel dark, a message of positivity that's truly resonating with ARMYs in 2020.
Check out what the lyrics mean in English below, according to BTS fansite @kocchi.
Intro (Jungkook)
In a world where you feel cold
You gotta stay gold oh baby yeah
Verse 1 (Suga)
The charming moonlight
Another sleepless night
Relying on the light of the moon towards you
I can see into your heart
Sneaking in right up to you
I’ll be close before you know it
RM
Don’t know of impurity
Your eyes are diamonds
More beautiful than any gem
I’m constantly captivated, truly
Can’t take my eyes away from you no more
Pre-Chorus (V)
Even a clock hand will stop moving
Oh let it glow whoa
Chorus (Jungkook, Jimin, Jin)
Stay gold, even in my dreams
Stay gold, we search for each other
Stay gold, gold Just want to touch you
Stay gold, your everything Stay gold, captures my heart
Stay gold, I want to obtain it
Stay gold stay gold stay gold
Stay gold eternally forever gold
Verse 2 (J-Hope)
Without your notice
I approach you slowly
I’m notifying you baby
Your defenseless self
Will be gently taken by me
Your deepest parts now
Pre-Chorus (Jungkook)
Treasured memories speed up like this
Oh it’s a secret whoa
Chorus (Jungkook, Jimin, Jin, V)
Stay gold, as long as you’re here
Stay gold, I don’t need anything else
Stay gold, gold
Just want to hold you
Stay gold, love is endless
Stay gold, releasing light
Stay gold, more than any star
Stay gold stay gold stay gold
Stay gold eternally forever gold
Bridge (V, Jungkook, Jin, Jimin)
First close your eyes
Don’t say anything
I’ll steal your heart
Like magic
If it’s a miracle, I’ll show you yeah
Reach out your hand
Chorus (Jungkook, Jimin, Jin, V)
Stay gold, even in my dreams
Stay gold, we search for each other
Stay gold, gold Just want to touch you
Stay gold, your everything
Stay gold, captures my heart
Stay gold, I want to obtain it
Tag (Jimin, Jungkook)
The peeking moonlight
Won’t let me sleep tonight
Your hand held tightly in mine
I don’t want to let go of it
Stay gold whoa yeah
Now that you know what the lyrics mean, listen to the song again, because it'll take on brand new meaning!