Every time BTS shared a sneak peek of "Stay Gold" these past few weeks, ARMYs made sure to take note of its lyrics so they could get a general idea of the song's message. They knew it was going to be an emotional song, but they weren't prepared for something quite like this. The meaning BTS' "Stay Gold" lyrics in English reveal the song is all about fighting off negativity with positive energy.

BTS may not be going on tour this summer due to the coronavirus pandemic preventing large events from happening, but they made sure to keep fans entertained by releasing a few solo projects. Apart from Suga's D-2 mixtape, which featured collabs with artists like MAX, NiiHWA, Kim Jong Wan, and RM, fans got a single from "Jungkook" called "Still With You."

Now, BTS has come together to release their new Japanese single "Stay Gold." Leading up to the release, the group teased fans through a few promotional teasers, during which you could hear small snippets of "Stay Gold."

The song is one of four new tracks that will be included in the group's upcoming Japanese-language album Map of the Soul: 7 ~ The Journey ~, which will drop on July 14. On the track, the boys sing about finding light in your life, even when times feel dark, a message of positivity that's truly resonating with ARMYs in 2020.

Check out what the lyrics mean in English below, according to BTS fansite @kocchi.

Intro (Jungkook)

In a world where you feel cold

You gotta stay gold oh baby yeah

Verse 1 (Suga)

The charming moonlight

Another sleepless night

Relying on the light of the moon towards you

I can see into your heart

Sneaking in right up to you

I’ll be close before you know it

RM

Don’t know of impurity

Your eyes are diamonds

More beautiful than any gem

I’m constantly captivated, truly

Can’t take my eyes away from you no more

Pre-Chorus (V)

Even a clock hand will stop moving

Oh let it glow whoa

Chorus (Jungkook, Jimin, Jin)

Stay gold, even in my dreams

Stay gold, we search for each other

Stay gold, gold Just want to touch you

Stay gold, your everything Stay gold, captures my heart

Stay gold, I want to obtain it

Stay gold stay gold stay gold

Stay gold eternally forever gold

Verse 2 (J-Hope)

Without your notice

I approach you slowly

I’m notifying you baby

Your defenseless self

Will be gently taken by me

Your deepest parts now

Pre-Chorus (Jungkook)

Treasured memories speed up like this

Oh it’s a secret whoa

Chorus (Jungkook, Jimin, Jin, V)

Stay gold, as long as you’re here

Stay gold, I don’t need anything else

Stay gold, gold

Just want to hold you

Stay gold, love is endless

Stay gold, releasing light

Stay gold, more than any star

Stay gold stay gold stay gold

Stay gold eternally forever gold

Bridge (V, Jungkook, Jin, Jimin)

First close your eyes

Don’t say anything

I’ll steal your heart

Like magic

If it’s a miracle, I’ll show you yeah

Reach out your hand

Chorus (Jungkook, Jimin, Jin, V)

Stay gold, even in my dreams

Stay gold, we search for each other

Stay gold, gold Just want to touch you

Stay gold, your everything

Stay gold, captures my heart

Stay gold, I want to obtain it

Tag (Jimin, Jungkook)

The peeking moonlight

Won’t let me sleep tonight

Your hand held tightly in mine

I don’t want to let go of it

Stay gold whoa yeah

Now that you know what the lyrics mean, listen to the song again, because it'll take on brand new meaning!