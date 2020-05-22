The ARMY can agree the best BTS collaborations are when the members team up with each other. On Friday, May 22, Suga surprised fans by dropping his second Agust D mixtape, D-2. It features a number of collaborations, including "Strange" with RM. The meaning of Suga's "Strange" lyrics in English will only make you appreciate the song even more.

In a May 22 interview with TIME, Suga said his D-2 collaborations all happened naturally. "My work philosophy is 'what’s good is good,' so I think I’m pretty good at leveling with each individual’s standards," he explained. Since Suga works so well with RM on BTS' albums, it's no wonder the two paired up for "Strange."

In the song, Suga and RM question the meaning of life and how the world works around them. Speaking with TIME, Suga said he wanted listeners to really think about the song's lyrics and to be able to form their own opinions about society.

"I just throw the question mark; it’s up to each individual to decide. In my personal opinion, it’s often better for those who have such influence on others to be wary of loudly voicing their biased views," he said.

Cindy Ord/WireImage/Getty Images

Check out the lyrics below.

INTRO

Everything in dust

Do you see?

Well, well, well

Everything in lust

Oh, what do you see?

Well, well, well

Someone tell me whether life is pain

Well, well

If there is a God, tell me whether life is happiness

VERSE 1: Agust D

The world is a giant system

In it, either opposition, war, or survival is inserted

A life you can't refuse

With dreams as its collateral, the capital injects the Morphine called 'Hope'

The rich rages on the rich and tries for greed

The rich longs even for poverty, greedily

In the world, there only exists black and white, those two

In an endless zero-sum game, the end is worth seeing

The most disgraceful flower in a world of polarization

It's been long since the truth's been eaten away by the lies

Who benefits the most?

Just who suffers damage the most?

PRE-CHORUS: Agust D

In a sick world, a person that is well

Isn't it strange how they are treated as a mutant

In a world with its eyes closed, a person with theirs open

Isn't it strange how now they are made blind

Someone who wishes for peace, someone who wishes for war

Isn't it strange how they are each at the end of their ideologies

They tell you to have dreams, though no one has it

There are no answers, isn't it strange

CHORUS: Agust D

Everything in dust

Do you see?

Well, well, well

Everything in lust

Oh, what do you see?

Well, well, well

Someone tell me whether life is pain

Well, well

If there is a God, tell me whether life is happiness

VERSE 2: RM

You think you got taste?

Oh babe, how do you know?

I mean for God's sake

Everything's under control

The choices you’ve been given

Are all preferences controlled by the capital

People talk

'My feed explains me'

No matter how much money is in your grasp

Everyone's a slave to this system

The dog necklace and dog house you are so busy bragging about

All day, fighting over whose glimmer more

Now even you won't know

Oh baby, what's your name?

Polarization, the flower that has already bloomed fully

A round nail that has been hammered into a square hole

Even so, I roll on, however so, like this

In each of their chicken coops, everyone claims they are fine

In a sick world, a person that is well

I don't think it's strange that he is treated a mutant

In a world with its eyes closed, a person with theirs open

I think it's more strange that only they have theirs open

Someone who wishes for peace, someone who wishes for war

The wordplay that changes as easy as the flipping of a palm

It’s the kind of world where a dream has become an option, but

There’s no answer, that’s the answer

CHORUS: Agust D

Everything in dust

Do you see?

Well, well, well

Everything in lust

Oh, what do you see?

Well, well, well

Someone tell me whether life is pain

Well, well

If there is a God, tell me whether life is happiness

Suga's latest mixtape is available to stream on all music services.