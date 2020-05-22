The ARMY can agree the best BTS collaborations are when the members team up with each other. On Friday, May 22, Suga surprised fans by dropping his second Agust D mixtape, D-2. It features a number of collaborations, including "Strange" with RM. The meaning of Suga's "Strange" lyrics in English will only make you appreciate the song even more.
In a May 22 interview with TIME, Suga said his D-2 collaborations all happened naturally. "My work philosophy is 'what’s good is good,' so I think I’m pretty good at leveling with each individual’s standards," he explained. Since Suga works so well with RM on BTS' albums, it's no wonder the two paired up for "Strange."
In the song, Suga and RM question the meaning of life and how the world works around them. Speaking with TIME, Suga said he wanted listeners to really think about the song's lyrics and to be able to form their own opinions about society.
"I just throw the question mark; it’s up to each individual to decide. In my personal opinion, it’s often better for those who have such influence on others to be wary of loudly voicing their biased views," he said.
Check out the lyrics below.
INTRO
Everything in dust
Do you see?
Well, well, well
Everything in lust
Oh, what do you see?
Well, well, well
Someone tell me whether life is pain
Well, well
If there is a God, tell me whether life is happiness
VERSE 1: Agust D
The world is a giant system
In it, either opposition, war, or survival is inserted
A life you can't refuse
With dreams as its collateral, the capital injects the Morphine called 'Hope'
The rich rages on the rich and tries for greed
The rich longs even for poverty, greedily
In the world, there only exists black and white, those two
In an endless zero-sum game, the end is worth seeing
The most disgraceful flower in a world of polarization
It's been long since the truth's been eaten away by the lies
Who benefits the most?
Just who suffers damage the most?
PRE-CHORUS: Agust D
In a sick world, a person that is well
Isn't it strange how they are treated as a mutant
In a world with its eyes closed, a person with theirs open
Isn't it strange how now they are made blind
Someone who wishes for peace, someone who wishes for war
Isn't it strange how they are each at the end of their ideologies
They tell you to have dreams, though no one has it
There are no answers, isn't it strange
CHORUS: Agust D
Everything in dust
Do you see?
Well, well, well
Everything in lust
Oh, what do you see?
Well, well, well
Someone tell me whether life is pain
Well, well
If there is a God, tell me whether life is happiness
VERSE 2: RM
You think you got taste?
Oh babe, how do you know?
I mean for God's sake
Everything's under control
The choices you’ve been given
Are all preferences controlled by the capital
People talk
'My feed explains me'
No matter how much money is in your grasp
Everyone's a slave to this system
The dog necklace and dog house you are so busy bragging about
All day, fighting over whose glimmer more
Now even you won't know
Oh baby, what's your name?
Polarization, the flower that has already bloomed fully
A round nail that has been hammered into a square hole
Even so, I roll on, however so, like this
In each of their chicken coops, everyone claims they are fine
In a sick world, a person that is well
I don't think it's strange that he is treated a mutant
In a world with its eyes closed, a person with theirs open
I think it's more strange that only they have theirs open
Someone who wishes for peace, someone who wishes for war
The wordplay that changes as easy as the flipping of a palm
It’s the kind of world where a dream has become an option, but
There’s no answer, that’s the answer
CHORUS: Agust D
Everything in dust
Do you see?
Well, well, well
Everything in lust
Oh, what do you see?
Well, well, well
Someone tell me whether life is pain
Well, well
If there is a God, tell me whether life is happiness
Suga's latest mixtape is available to stream on all music services.