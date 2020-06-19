For the first time since dropping their Map of the Soul: 7 album in February, BTS has returned with new music. Their new single "Stay Gold," is part of the group's upcoming Japanese album, Map of the Soul: 7 ~ The Journey ~ , set to be released later this summer, and the song is bursting with positivity. These tweets about BTS' "Stay Gold" show how much BTS' music means to their fans.

The anticipation for this single has been so real. Fans first found out BTS would be releasing a new Japanese single on March 25 when Billbaord Japan reported "Stay Gold" would serve as the theme song for the Japanese drama Spiral Labyrinth – DNA Science. The series was supposed to premiere in April, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, filming for the show was put on pause, causing the single to be delayed as well.

BTS then gave fans a sneak peek of "Stay Gold" on Friday, May 15. Although fans only heard five seconds of the song, they could tell it was going to be a huge hit. Fans swooned hearing Jungkook sing a bit of the chorus, and they were eager to hear more. Now, after months of anticipation, BTS finally dropped "Stay Gold," and as expected, ARMYs are loving it.

While the music video for "Stay Gold" won't drop until Monday, June 22, the song itself, and the boys' amazing vocals, are more than enough to make ARMYs smile from ear to ear. Check out the track below.

Even before international ARMYs have been able to find translations for the song's Japanese lyrics, they can feel that each word is dripping with positivity. Check out what ARMYs are saying about the track below!

