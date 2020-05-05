BTS never misses an opportunity to give a shoutout to their favorite artists. Whether on Twitter or VLIVE, the guys are always recommending their favorite songs. Right now, V and Jungkook are loving Lauv's "Never Not," so when they filmed a livestream together on May 5, they covered it for fun. This video of BTS' Jungkook and V singing Lauv's "Never Not" together will make you love the song even more.

Even before their livestream happened on May 5, fans already had a feeling the two would be teaming up to film. On April 23, RM and J-Hope streamed themselves doing an arts and crafts project with ARMY Bombs (which Jungkook crashed), and then a few days later, Jimin, Jin, and Suga filmed themselves playing a few rounds of Just Dance. With two groups down, ARMYs knew Jungkook and V were likely going to stream together next. Finally, they went live on May 5, and for their activity, they made carnations for Parents' Day.

Throughout their live, they answered fans' questions, including what songs they've been listening to recently. After playing BTS' "UGH!" and "Mikrokosmos," Jungkook and V began talking about Lauv's "Never Not."

"An ARMY asked you to sing 'Never Not' again. Please sing it, but dedicated to Parents' Day. Alright 1, 2, 3," V told Jungkook, according to a fan translation by @btstranslation7. V was referring to Jungkook's solo cover of "Never Not" he shared on May 2, a tweet which swiftly became the most commented tweet of all time.

As Jungkook began singing, the VLIVE ended due to an error, so the two started a new stream. This time, V joined Jungkook in singing "Never Not." Watch the pair sing it below.

Fans didn't think the song could get any better, so when they heard Jungkook and V's cover, they were blown away.

At the end of their VLIVE, V suggested they take a selfie together. Fans didn't have to wait long to see the picture because the pair shared it on Twitter right after their stream ended. "Of course, carnations for Parents' Day should be made on Children's Day!" they tweeted, according to a fan translation by @BTS_Trans.

Jungkook and V's VLIVE was everything ARMYs hoped for and more.