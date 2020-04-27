BTS has done a lot of livestreams for fans through the years, but their latest one may be one of their best. In an April 27 VLIVE, Jimin, Suga, and Jin showed off their moves by playing a few rounds of Just Dance. So many fans have played the game themselves, and that's why they're in disbelief they got to watch BTS perform all their favorite songs, from Daddy Yankee and Snow's "Con Calma" to "Fernando" by ABBA. You need to watch the videos of BTS' Jimin, Suga, and Jin playing Just Dance because they nailed the choreography perfectly.

BTS has been spoiling fans so much with their video content lately. Over the past few weeks, the guys filmed several livestreams on both YouTube and VLIVE in order keep in touch with fans. Many of their streams have involved art projects, like RM and J-Hope decorating ARMY lightsticks and Suga painting a full-on masterpiece, while others included the members teasing new music, like V giving fans a sneak peek of an unreleased song, RM revealing a new BTS album is on the way, and Suga confirming his and Jungkook's mixtapes are coming soon.

On Monday, April 27, Jimin, Suga, and Jin gave fans the best surprise of all: a stream dedicated to them playing Just Dance. Since many fans are familiar with the game and its songs, they couldn't wait to see the guys play and get competitive themselves. Unsurprisingly, the trio did amazing — they are professional dancers, after all.

The guys began their gaming session by dancing to "Fernando" by ABBA.

They also threw it back to "Happy" by Pharrell Williams and "Havana" by Camila Cabello.

Then, they danced to the Spanish-language hit "Con Calma" by Daddy Yankee.

Finally, they ended their VLIVE by performing one of the hardest dances on Just Dance: Boney M's "Rasputin."

ARMYs loved watching the guys have so much fun, and some fans even had the genius idea to edit the videos with BTS' own songs, like Jimin's "Filter." Watch the edited videos below.

Now, whenever the ARMY plays Just Dance, they'll definitely think of Jimin, Suga, and Jin's epic dance session.