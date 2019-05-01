If you're invested in my eyelash journey (You probably aren't, but humor me, 'kay?), you know I'm obsessed with having perfectly curled lashes. I've tried everything from traditional curlers to heated tools, from lash extensions to lash lifts, and I've had varying levels of failure and success with each attempt. There definitely hasn't been anything "new" in the lash world to get excited about in a hot minute, but all that's about to change, as this trèStiQue Good Vibes Mascara review puts to the test one of the most unique, multipurpose beauty products in my makeup bag right now. If, like me, you're on the never-ending quest for gorgeous lashes, get excited, because this product is a game-changer.

Prior to getting a lash lift, I was the girl who always made sure my handbag was big enough to fit both a mascara and an eyelash curler at all times. Throughout the day, I would constantly re-curl my lashes for extra lift, and while my look benefitted from the touchups, having to tote my tools around all day was a serious pain. When I heard that trèStiQue was launching a new mascara with a built-in eyelash curler, I had high hopes it could be the product that would finally allowed me to leave my bulky curler at home, and get the chance to rock some smaller purses. trèStiQue is a brand that excells at creating multipurpose products, so I knew if anyone could get it right, it would be them.

Prior to now, trèStiQue has specialized in travel-friendly, dual-use pencil products, from concealers and bronzers to brow pencils and highlighters:

Their latest drop might not be a pencil, but it still fits the bill when it comes to being multipurpose and convenient:

Launching today is the brand's Good Vibes Mascara ($25, trestique.com), said to be the very first two-in-one curler and lash-enhancing mascara. Hi, yes please! On one end of the cyllyindrical tube packaging is a lengthening and volumizing mascara infused with Malachite, and on the other end, a half-lash curler that takes up absolutely zero extra space in your makeup bag.

Good Vibes Mascara $25 trèStiQue Buy Now

For reference, here it is next to my Marc Jacobs Velvet Noir Mascara ($26, sephora.com). It's a tiny bit taller, but still way more convenient size-wise than carrying an actual lash curler, don't you think?

Courtesy of Bella Gerard

How does it work, you might ask? Prior to applying mascara, all you need to do is pop off the lid and place the outer half of your lashes in the contraption, as you would with any lash curler. Then, you pull the lever ("Pull the lever, Kronk!" Anybody?) to create the curl, repeat on the inner half of your lashes, and you're done.

TBH, I'd never tried a half lash curler before, so I was a little nervous:

Courtesy of Bella Gerard

I actually found that I really enjoyed using a half curler, as it helped me to ensure I included even the super small lashes on my inner and outer corners when creating my curl. More lashes curled equals a more full voluminous look, and that's before I even apply my mascara!

With the mascara, which is made with 84 percent naturally-derived ingredients, my lashes looked bomb:

Courtesy of Bella Gerard

Not too shabby, huh? Lots of length and curl, plus volume and a teeny bit of buildable clump, just the way I like it. I was expecting to be more impressed with the curler than the actual mascara formula, but it turns out both are pretty great. If you're in the market for a new mascara, or like me, desperate to ditch your bulky curler, you can shop trèStiQue's handy Good Vibes mascara on the brand's website now.