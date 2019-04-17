If you're in tune with the CBD oil trend then you know that Milk Makeup was one of the first beauty brands to use the ingredient in their makeup products. In April 2018, we saw Milk Makeup drop their first Kush Collection which features their cult-favorite Kush High Volume Mascara, Kush Fiber Brow Gel, Kush Lip Balm, and Kush Lip Glaze. Well this year, the brand is planning on adding a few more products to the Kush Collection, including a waterproof version of Kush High Volume Mascara. But when does Milk Makeup's new Kush Waterproof Mascara launch?

You guessed it, this Saturday, April 20 — exactly a year after the first part of the collection dropped, and but of course, any kush-lovers favorite day of the year. The brand announced the launch of the new Kush Waterproof Mascara on Monday via their Instagram account on Monday and shared that just like the OG Kush Mascara, the new waterproof version will retail for $24. The mascara is set to drop on MilkMakeup.com and Sephora.com on Saturday, April 20, and will arrive in Sephora stores on Tuesday, April 23.

In that same post, Milk Makeup revealed that in addition to the Kush Waterproof Mascara, there will be a few other additions to the Kush fam as well.

Come Saturday, you can also say "High" to Kush Lash Primer and a few new shades of Kush Brow. For a complete breakdown of the three new additions that will round out the Kush Collection, read on.

Milk Makeup's Kush Waterproof Macara

Kush Waterproof Mascara $24 Milk Makeup Buy Now

Just like the original Kush Mascara, the waterproof version promises high volume and intense lashes thanks to the inclusion of hemp-derived cannabis seed oil. The waterproof version is transfer-proof, flake-free, and has an intense black finish that will keep your lashes high all day long.

Milk Makeup's Kush Lash Primer

Kush Lash Primer $24 Milk Makeup Buy Now

The Kush Lash Primer goes on white and preps your lashes for a day of sky-high volume when paired with Kush Mascara. The primer is a weightless formula that is packed with CBD oil in the shape of volumizing heart-shaped fibers that condition and plump the lashes.

Milk Makeup's Kush Fiber Brow Gel

Kush Fiber Brow Gel $18 Milk Makeup Buy Now

Milk Makeup has added five new shades to the Kush Fiber Brow Gel, all using the same original formula to provide shape, fullness, and definition. Come Saturday, you'll be able to purchase the Kush Fiber Brow Gel in "MJ" a cool blonde," "Dub," an auburn, "Herb," a neutral medium brown, "Cypher," a warm very dark brown/black, and "Diesel," a cool very dark brown/black.

So if you're in the market to enhance your lash and brow game, then you're going to want to get your hands on Milk Makeup's new Kush Waterproof Mascara, Kush Lash Primer, and the new shades of the brow gel. What's more is that all of the products in Milk Makeup's Kush Collection are cruelty-free, paraben-free, and 100% vegan, so not only will you be enhancing your eye makeup game, but you'll feel good about doing it.