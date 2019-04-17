After trying and loving my first lash lift, I am all but obsessed with trying out new mascaras. My love for mascara has made me somewhat of a connoisseur, but more of a Pokemon trainer, in that I want to catch, or buy, them all. Lucky for me, tons of brands are launching new products at the moment, and if you're looking for deets on where to buy the Tarte Cosmetics Big Ego Mascara, you've come to the right place. Tarte mascaras are almost always winners in my book, so before I've even tried this new formula, I can almost guarantee it's bomb.

It's easy to make a pretty palette that becomes iconic, but a mascara? Most lash-enhancers are a dime a dozen, and there are few true cult favorites on the market. There are definitely some drugstore winners from Maybelline and L'Oreal, and when it comes to high-end brands, the two I hear most about are Too Faced and Tarte. Too Faced's cheekily named Better Than Sex Mascara ($24, toofaced.com) hit icon-status a long time ago, as did Tarte's Lights, Camera, Lashes Mascara ($23, tartecosmetics.com). The latter has been reintroduced in a ton of iterations, including a waterproof version as well as tons of special-edition packaging, and between that and my other fave, the Tarteist Lash Paint Mascara ($23, tartecosmetics.com), Tarte definitely wins in my book for "Best Lash Options."

And just when I thought they couldn't give me more, they launched a brand new mascara that I'm dying to try:

The Big Ego Vegan Mascara ($23, tartecosmetics.com) is here to serve up tons of sass and volume:

Big Ego Vegan Mascara $23 Tarte Cosmetics Buy Now

Yes, vegan formula! Yes, hot pink packaging, Yes, volume for days! This mascara couldn't be more perfect, IMHO. "This baby coats each & every lash for MAXXX-imum flutter, voluminous finish, & the best lashes of your lifetime," the brand claimed in their Instagram reveal. "Our confiDENSE booster brush™ mimics the curves of your lash line to build root to tip volume, & has a twisted double fiber bristle brush for max pigment load," they added, and now I have to try it out for myself.

Like hi, did you see the Before & After? My lashes are in need of some Big Ego, stat:

I love that the brand is as proud of the "plant-powered" formula as the results. Free of parabens, phthalates, mineral oil, triclosan, sodium lauryl sulfate, and gluten, this vegan mascara is infused with babassu oil to nourish lashes while you wear it. There's also vitamin B5 to moisturize, glycerin to hydrate, and sunflower seed wax to help lashes appear naturally thicker.

In addition to helping you show off your fab lashes, Tarte is also on a mission to help girls feel more proud and confident overall:

“It’s disheartening to see the low rate of confidence in young girls,” said Maureen Kelly, Tarte Cosmetics founder & CEO, in the brand's press release about the new mascara. "“big ego™ is a mascara on a mission—it’s about big beautiful lashes, but more importantly it’s about loving yourself,” she insists. “Nearly 8 in 10 girls want to feel more confident, so we’re hosting the big ego™ girls leadership summit to give them the tools to embrace their ‘big ego’ & grow into the leaders they’re meant to be.”

A new mascara and a girl power summit? Tarte has really thought of everything:

The brand claims their entire Big Ego launch budget will be dedicated to empowering young girls via the Big Ego Girls Leadership Summit, which will be held in Orlando, Florida on July 19 through 22. Girls can apply for the opportunity to attend, and will get to hear from girl boss speakers including Adelaine Morin, Nia Sioux, Heart Defensor Telagaarta, Loey Lane, Camila Bravo, Nicol Concilio and others. Attendees will also be able to earn scholarships courtesy of the brand's non-profit, heart to tarte. You can visit the brand's site for more deets on applying for the summit.

If you're between the ages of 13 and 18 and want to apply to attend the summit, know that I've got my fingers crossed for you. Otherwise, guys and gals of any and all ages can shop the new Big Ego Mascara and reap all its volumizing benefits so soon. The mascara is live on the Tarte site as we speak, but won't be available for purchase until April 18. On April 21, it'll also launch online at Ulta and in Ulta stores.