It's no secret the Season 14 Bachelorette and her fiancé are on the rocks, and the lack of a clear relationship update about these two may just have to do with a rock — a 3.75-carat rock, to be precise. Fans have a theory about Becca Kufrin and Garrett Yrigoyen's rumored breakup, which would explain why the two have yet to announce their much-rumored split (if they did actually break up, that is). As Bachelorette alum Jesse Csincsak previously told Bustle, contestants are only allowed to keep the Neil Lane engagement ring provided by the show if they stay together for at least two years after the season finale airs. What that means: Theoretically, if Kufrin waits until Aug. 6, 2020 to announce their breakup, the Neil Lane sparkler is hers to keep. (Elite Daily reached out to ABC, as well as Kufrin and Yrigoyen, for comment on the theory but didn't hear back in time for publication.)

Though Yrigoyen actually proposed to Kufrin on May 11, 2018, the Season 14 finale didn't air until two months later. During that time, Yrigoyen came under fire for liking several offensive posts on Instagram, including transphobic, anti-immigrant, and anti-feminist IG posts (among other derogatory memes and jokes). He apologized... kind of, but Yrigoyen's first brush with controversy wouldn't be his last.

On June 4, 2020, Yrigoyen sparked controversy yet again after he showed support for police officers amid protests over the senseless deaths of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, and Tony McDade, among several others. In a lengthy Instagram post (which he posted just two days after participating in "Blackout Tuesday") he spoke out in defense of law enforcement, writing, "We can't judge the peaceful protesters by the actions of the few violent protesters, and we sure can't judge all cops by the actions of a few bad ones."

While Kufrin initially stood by her fiancé, a June 16 episode of the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast revealed Kufrin wasn't feeling so sure about her and Yrigoyen's future anymore. Since then, fans have noted several other red flags in the relationship. Over Fourth of July weekend, social media posts suggested the two spent the holiday apart. On July 7, Kufrin admitted during another BHH episode she felt "tested" by the breakup rumors. Later in the month, Yrigoyen seemingly attended a friend's wedding without Kufrin. The most telling sign: In several recent IG Stories, Kufrin's left ring finger has been missing a notable accessory.

After noticing Kufrin seemed to no longer be wearing her engagement ring, fans took to Reddit to discuss. "I think she's just waiting until the two years is up so she can keep the ring to announce the breakup," one Reddit user wrote. TBF, Kufrin's ring is a stunner, so I could see why she'd want to keep it. However, since neither Kufrin nor Yrigoyen has confirmed their relationship status, fans will just have to wait until Aug. 6 to see if this theory pans out.