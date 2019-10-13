It's been a minute since Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart took some time apart, but Bughead stans will be happy to hear that their supposed temporary split has only made them stronger than ever, according to a new report. This reported Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart relationship update confirms that their romance is not on the rocks, so Sprousehart fans can rest easy. Elite Daily reached out to both Sprouse and Reinhart's reps for comment on the report, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

If you've been following along with Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart's romance, fans are still trying to decide whether or not the on and off-screen couple ever broke up in the first place over the summer. Back in July, rumors first started swirling that the duo — who play Betty and Jughead on Riverdale — had gone their separate ways after two years together. However, considering that neither Sprouse nor Reinhart ever confirmed the split themselves and they soon posted matching photos from their joint W Magazine cover, which Reinhart tellingly captioned, "BREAKING: A reliable source has confirmed that none of you know sh*t," all of that is very much still up in the air. While we may never know whether the lovebirds ever did temporarily call it quits or not, the important thing is that things are very much A-OK between them now.

Shortly after the pair were photographed packing on the PDA during a dinner date in Los Angeles on Saturday, Oct. 12, a source told E! News that the pair is embracing cuffing season wholeheartedly.

"The two of them are very happy together," the insider told the publication. "They're getting along so well both on and off the set. They're often openly affectionate and loving with one another."

Rich Lam/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

According to the source, it also sounds like outsiders may never know the real story about their relationship trajectory, as Reinhart and Sprouse apparently act as if their supposed break-up "never happened," which kind of makes it hard to know whether or not they actually broke up in the first place.

The insider's words echo recent statements that the pair themselves have made about their relationship.

In August, Reinhart penned an original poem for Sprouse's birthday, which she titled a "sappy nighttime birthday poem for @colesprouse."

She wrote, "I tried to find a poem that I could send to you / Because my words were failing me. But I searched and found nothing that did you justice / All of these love poems can't get it right / No one else's words could ever fit / They haven't known the fortune it is to love you."

Meanwhile, the former Disney star returned the favor in September when he captioned a collage of the couple showing major PDA, "Lil @lilireinhart was born on a Friday the 13th and haven’t I just been so lucky ever since?"

Oh, and there's also the fact that she casually dropped the BF-bomb during an interview with Coveteur just a few days earlier. "I think I’m leaning in towards a character for Halloween," she told the publication. "I think I’m going to do it with my boyfriend, Cole."

At the end of the day, Bughead fans are just happy that it looks like there's no trouble in paradise and we can look forward to potentially seeing them don Riverdale-themed couple's Halloween costumes in just a few weeks.