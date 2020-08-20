Kit Kat is the latest company to get in on the coffee-flavored food trend. First, Dunkin' put it in your cereal, then Special K added a jolt to your snack bars, and now, you can break off a piece of a coffee-flavored Kit Kat bar. Chocolate and coffee are sort of a natural pairing, and the classic candy bar is finally bringing the combo to customers. Here's what to know about this new Kit Kat Duos Mocha and Chocolate flavor before it hits shelves in the fall.

The company unveiled the new flavor on Wed., Aug. 19, and it will roll out to stores in November 2020. The new treat features the same crispy wafers you know and love covered in new mocha-flavored crème. Similar to the Kit Kat Duos Mint and Dark Chocolate flavor, the Mocha and Chocolate flavor comes with the layer of chocolate on the bottom, the Kit Kat wafers in the middle, and the mocha crème mixed with coffee bits enveloping the top. The standard 1.5-ounces bar will cost $1.11, and the 3-ounce king size bar will cost $1.66.

Unlike the coffee-flavored Dunkin' cereal and Special K Pastry Crisps, the new Kit Kat Duos don't have any caffeine in them, so you'll get the coffee flavor without the pick-me-up. If you're into that coffee-chocolate mashup, you'll be glad to know the new Mocha and Chocolate flavor is a permanent addition to Kit Kat's lineup, so you can look forward to enjoying it year-round.

Courtesy of Hershey's

Hershey's also recently released a new Halloween-themed Kit Kat called Witch's Brew. In this bite, there's a marshmallow-flavored green-colored crème wrapping the classic Kit Kat wafers. These new bites are only available for a limited time, and you can buy 9.8-ounce snack size bags at most retailers for $3.89 per bag.

