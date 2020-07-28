It's about to be even easier to run on Dunkin,' thanks to a new offering from the Boston-based coffee chain. On Tuesday, July 28, Dunkin' announced it will be partnering up with Post to offer the crave-worthy flavors of two of its most popular coffees in cereal form — and it's the breakfast pick-me-up you never knew you needed. Dunkin' and Post's new coffee-flavored cereals include an offering infused with its popular Caramel Macchiato flavor, giving you a tempting reason to start your day off on a sweet note.

Starting in August 2020, you can head to the grocery store for a new way to satisfy your coffee cravings. Dunkin's Post Cereals line, which includes 17-ounce boxes of Post Dunkin' Caramel Macchiato cereal and Post Dunkin' Mocha Latte cereal, will be available at select retailers for $4.29 per box.

To capture the flavors you know and love from the fan-favorite sips, Dunkin' infused the cereals with real Caramel Macchiato and Mocha Latte flavoring. The company says the Caramel Macchiato cereal will enhance its coffee notes with a crunchy texture and caramel-infused marshmallow chunks, while the Mocha Latte cereal will include latte-infused marshmallows as well as hints of chocolate and espresso.

And yes, both cereals actually contain coffee. Dunkin' says you can expect traces of caffeine in the cereal — equivalent to about a tenth of a cup of coffee — making it a tasty breakfast option although not a substantial pick-me-up.

Both coffee offerings are scheduled to roll out nationwide starting next month, but you'll want to check on the product locator or call your local grocery store to avoid unnecessary trips. Per the June 15 coronavirus safety recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC, you should avoid non-essential errands as much as possible to cut down on contact with other shoppers. When you are in a grocery store, try to stay at least six feet away from others, wear a mask, and wash your hands after handling your groceries.

You may have to wait a few days before you see the new coffee-flavored cereal in stores, but you can still run on Dunkin' with an actual Caramel Macchiato in the meantime.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all Elite Daily's coverage of coronavirus here.