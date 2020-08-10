Get ready to enjoy a cup of coffee in a very different way, thanks to a new java-inspired snack. Special K's new Caramel Latte Pastry Crisps are the latest flavor in the brand's pastry crips offerings, and in addition to flavors of espresso, these bites even contain caffeine. The tastemakers over at Kellogg's somehow got the flavor of a coffeehouse latte into two dessert crisps, and here's how you can try the end result.

Special K unveiled its new Caramel Latte Pastry Crisps on Monday, Aug. 3, just in time to celebrate National Coffee Month in August. If you're not familiar, Special K Pastry Crisps are kind of like pared down Pop-Tarts, with a soft filling encased in a flaky pastry dough and a drizzle of frosting on top. These new Caramel Latte Pastry Crips feature a combination of decadent caramel and espresso flavors, with a drizzle of caramel icing on top.

What really sets the new Caramel Latte Pastry Crisps apart is that each two-pastry pack contains 36 milligrams of caffeine, which is about half as much as is in a standard cup of coffee, so you can get a boost from your snack. Special K's Caramel Latte Pastry Crisps are currently available at participating grocery stores nationwide such as Walmart for a suggested retail price of $3.49.

Coffee-flavored bites (with caffeine) are really having a ~moment~ this summer. At the beginning of August, Dunkin' launched a cereal line with Post, selling Caramel Macchiato and Mocha Latte flavors at grocery stores nationwide. Each box of cereal costs $4.29, and similar to the new crisps, there's a kick, although it's not quite as significant. According to Dunkin', the amount of caffeine in the cereals is equivalent to about a tenth of a cup of coffee.

With new coffee options hitting shelves that don't even require a mug, you can treat yourself to a pick-me-up however you'd like.

