This Kylie Jenner & Jordyn Woods Relationship Update Gives Hope They Can Reconcile

The dust looks like it might be starting to settle between Jordyn Woods and the Kardashian-Jenner family. Following the cheating scandal between Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods that has had the entire internet talking for weeks, a new Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods relationship update hints that their friendship, despite the internet memes made about this drama, might not be over for good.

When the news broke on Feb. 19 that Tristan Thompson had cheated on Khloé Kardashian with Jordyn Woods, the internet basically broke down out of shock. There were memes galore, of course, because when doesn't the internet have a meme ready? And a lot of those memes teased that there was no coming back after this when it came to Jenner and Woods' friendship.

All of the reports about the state of the two's friendship made it clear that this drama had unsurprisingly caused a huge rift between Jenner and Woods, with Woods reportedly moving out of Jenner's house almost immediately after the news broke. And Khloé Kardashian's reaction to Woods' appearance on Red Table Talk did not make anybody confident that Jenner's family supported Jenner trying to work things out with her best friend.

But now, according to TMZ, Woods' appearance on Jada Pinkett Smith's Facebook Watch show might have actually helped her case to get back on the Kardashian-Jenner family's good side.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

A source told TMZ that while Jenner is nowhere near ready to begin the work it will take to mend their friendship, Woods' comments on Red Table Talk "might have helped mend the fences with the Kardashians a little bit." Elite Daily reached out to Jenner and Woods' teams for comment on this report, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

The story Woods told on Smith's show basically went like this: Woods and a group of friends had been out partying. The afterparty ended up being at Thompson's Los Angeles home and went on until early in the morning. Woods was walking out of the house to go home when Thompson reportedly kissed her on her way out. She told Smith that nothing other than that kiss happened, and she went home immediately. Woods admitted that she didn't tell Khloé Kardashian about the kiss because she was trying to protect Kardashian's feelings. Notably, she also said she didn't feel she was the reason Kardashian and Thompson broke up. Kardashian wasn't having any of that, however.

She tweeted about Woods' comments almost immediately after they aired, and she was angry.

Kardashian's tweet called out Woods directly. It said,

Why are you lying @jordynwoods ?? If you’re going to try and save yourself by going public, INSTEAD OF CALLING ME PRIVATELY TO APOLOGIZE FIRST, at least be HONEST about your story. BTW, You ARE the reason my family broke up!

She followed that one up with another tweet about Thompson's role.

She said,

Tristan is equally to blame but Tristan is the father of my child. Regardless of what he does to me I won’t do that to my daughter. He has been addressing this situation PRIVATELY. If Tristan were to lie publicly about what conspired, then yes I would address him publicly as well

Kardashian received a lot of criticism on Twitter after she seemingly put all of the blame of her and Thompson's failed relationship on Woods instead of Thompson — you know, the guy who also cheated on her when she was nine months pregnant.

So Kardashian tweeted what appeared to be the first sign that Woods could one day be welcomed back into the fold.

She tweeted,

This has been an awful week & I know everyone is sick of hearing about it all (as am I). I’m a rollercoaster of emotions & have said things I shouldn’t have. Honestly, Tristan cheating on me & humiliating me, wasn’t such a shock as the first time.

The next tweet showed Kardashian confirming that she knows this situation was Thompson's doing.

What’s been harder & more painful is being hurt by someone so close to me. Someone whom I love & treat like a little sister. But Jordyn is not to be blamed for the breakup of my family. This was Tristan’s fault.

Kardashian clearly still feels betrayed by Woods, but that tweet makes it clear that she at least knows that it wasn't Woods who broke up her family. Being able to recognize that differentiation is important if Woods is ever going to be forgiven by the family.

Finally, Kardashian wrapped it up by saying what positives she's focusing on in the aftermath of all of this.

I have to move on with my life & count my blessings, my family, my health, & my beautiful baby True.

Kardashian was able to forgive Thompson and move on from the first cheating scandal he created, so it's possible that she'll also be able to forgive Woods one day.

If Kardashian can forgive Woods, then Jenner might be able to as well. But TMZ reports that it's going to take Jenner much more time to forgive.

Woods reportedly still has a lot of her things at Jenner's house, but no arrangements have been made to move the rest of her things out. That's reportedly because Jenner is going with the old silent treatment, but also because of her own relationship drama with Travis Scott.

Scott gave Jenner a shoutout at his concert in New York City on Sunday, March 3, however, so that drama might be settled. But time will tell how long it will take for Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods to be close again, if ever.