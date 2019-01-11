I hate to say I'm one of those people who constantly monitors my IG Stories, but let's face it: I totally am. Anytime I post a Story to the 'gram, I'm always checking my phone to see who watched it. I don't even know why I care, but trust me — I do. And if you don't have your phone on hand, Instagram just updated the app to allow users to see who has watched your Story from your laptop or desktop. That's right — this Instagram Story update for your desktop allows you to see who is watching, and I can't contain my excitement.

Back in the old days, long before IG Stories underwent the update of a lifetime (aka last week), you may remember you could only check to see who watched your IG Story from the Instagram app on your phone. If you've never done so, simply navigate to your profile, click on your Story, and tap the bottom lefthand button that says "Seen By #." Then, a list of everyone who has watched your Story automatically pops up. Easy as pie.

Now, though, you can check who has seen your Instagram Story from the comfort of your computer. According to Instagram, the ability to see who viewed your Story while using Instagram on a desktop "recently rolled out to the IG community," and I noticed it as of Jan. 10. It's a real game-changer.

To see who has seen your IG Story on your computer, just navigate to Instagram's website, and navigate to your profile by tapping the person icon in the upper right hand corner. Then, you'll click on your profile picture to see your Story, and you will see the "Seen By #" phrase in the bottom left hand corner. Last but not least, you'll tap that, and you'll finally be able to see who has seen your Instagram Story, at long last. Yes, it is seriously that easy.

The app also rolled out a new feature to all iOS babes, allowing users to post the same photo to up to five different accounts. When you go to post your picture or video, you can choose to add it to the IG accounts you want by tapping the toggle to blue next to the corresponding account. Elite Daily reached out to an Instagram spokesperson, who responded with the following official statement, "We are rolling out this feature to provide a better experience for people who often post to multiple accounts." So if you have more than one IG account, it makes your life way easier.

IMO, it looks like 2019 could be Instagram's year with this glorious update. But, the app made several awesome changes to Stories back in 2018 as well. They introduced the Questions Sticker, for example, allowing users to ask their followers open-ended questions, as well as the Polls Feature, which lets users see their followers preferences. My favorite, though, had to be the Emoji Slider Poll feature, so you could find out how followers were feeling about something in particular, to a certain degree. As you can see, there are so many cool ways to interact with your followers via Stories, and clearly, IG has really upped the ante in the last two years.

This might sound like a bad thing, but Instagram Stories is making my compulsive habit of checking my social media following like, ten times easier... and I secretly love it. It now allows users to see who has viewed their Story from their desktop browser, as opposed to only being able to see it from the app. TBH this is seriously one of the greatest updates a gal like me could ask for, so praise the 'Gram, y'all.