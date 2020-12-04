Christmas songs put everyone in a good mood, especially when they're by BTS. The group's lyrics are comforting enough, so adding jingle bells and twinkling effects in the background of their music only make ARMYs feel better about the changing season. The combination of Jungkook, Jimin, Jin, and V's sweet vocals with RM, Suga, and J-Hope's impressive rap verses make for an instant holiday hit. Through the years, BTS has covered so many classics, like "Oh Holy Night" and "Last Christmas," as well as created some of their very own tracks that left everyone wanting a whole Christmas album. These 16 videos of BTS singing Christmas songs are some of ARMYs' favorites because they never fail to cheer them up.

The amazing thing about BTS' discography is there's so much variety in their songs, and the same can be said for their Christmas covers and originals. Some have two members working together, others have the whole group offering their vocals, and a few include collaborations. ARMYs hope one day BTS drops a full Christmas album because their holiday releases are that good. Until that day arrives, fans can celebrate the season with these 16 clips of the guys performing all your favorite holiday hits.

1. BTS — "A Typical Trainee's Christmas"

BTS already recorded a holiday song before they even debuted because "A Typical Trainee's Christmas" came out in December 2012. The track featured a snippet of Jungkook and Jin singing "Last Christmas," so if you're a fan of the original, you need to check this one out. Although the music video only includes a minute of the song, a full version can be found on SoundCloud.

2. RM, Jungkook, Jo Kwon, Lim Jeong Hee, & Joo Hee — "Perfect Christmas"

In 2013, RM and Jungkook teamed up with then Big Hit Entertainment artists Jo Kwon, Lim Jeong Hee, and Joo Hee for "Perfect Christmas," marking the agency's first family release. The BTS members were so young here, so this clip will give ARMYs all the feels.

3. RM, Jungkook, Jo Kwon, Lim Jeong Hee, & Joo Hee — "Santa Claus Is Coming To Town" (Acappella)

The same group came together for an acapella version of "Santa Claus Is Coming To Town." RM and Jungkook had solos, so they were able to really show off their skills. Make sure to stay until the end to see them all rehearse.

4. Jungkook & Jimin — "Christmas Day"

Jungkook and Jimin's "Christmas Day" puts a new twist on Justin Bieber's "Mistletoe" by mixing English and Korean lyrics together and turning it into a duet.

5. V — "Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas"

After hearing this 30-second snippet of V singing "Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas," you'll be begging for a full studio version. His deep and sultry voice is just *chef's kiss*.

6. Jungkook, RM, & Jimin — "All I Want For Christmas Is You"

So many artists have covered Mariah Carey's "All I Want For Christmas Is You," like Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, and Michael Bublé. ARMYs are waiting for BTS to join that list. This video of Jimin and Jungkook singing the chorus of the song with RM cheering them on shows they're obviously fans of the hit single (and honestly, who isn't?), so fans are crossing their fingers they cover the whole thing one day.

7. Jin — "Awake" (Christmas Ver.)

As if Jin's "Awake" couldn't get any more beautiful, he just had to add jingle bells and a soft piano melody to make it sound even more heavenly. This version is so peaceful and will instantly fill you with warmth. Plus, wait until the end to hear a message from Jin himself.

8. BTS — "Last Christmas"

If you've been a BTS fan for a while, you'll know the group's favorite song for the holidays is "Last Christmas" because they sing it every chance they get.

9. BTS — "Crystal Snow"

Technically, "Crystal Snow" isn't a Christmas song, but it definitely sounds like one because, besides the fact that it's a dreamy ballad, its lyric are about love being as fragile as snow. Its winter theme explains why a lot of ARMYs include it in their Christmas playlists.

10. V — "Winter Bear"

The same can be said for V's solo song "Winter Bear." The title alone will make anyone believe it's a Christmas song, but its soft vocals and acoustic guitar really make it the perfect winter lullaby.

11. V ft. Adora — Unreleased Christmas Song

V has teased so many solo songs these past few months in preparation for his upcoming mixtape he hopes to release by the end of 2020. Since it's already November, it's highly likely fans will get the official version around Christmas. Hopefully it'll include this original Christmas bop V teased back in 2019.

12. Jungkook — "Oh Holy Night"

Jungkook's vocals are seriously out of this world and his cover of "Oh Holy Night" will only make you appreciate his soft and delicate tone even more.

13. Suga & V — "Jingle Bell Rock"

Suga and V's rendition of "Jingle Bell Rock" will instantly lift your spirits. Just check out that choreo!

14 & 15. RM & Jimin — "Santa Claus Is Coming To Town"

RM and Jimin dancing with that little girl is so adorable. (Peep Jungkook making a surprise appearance at the end!)

RM, Jimin, Jungkook, V, Jin, and J-Hope also performed "Santa Claus Is Coming To Town" for Disney's 2020 Holiday Singalong. Fans wish Suga could have been there, but maybe next year BTS can finally do a group performance with everyone.

16. J-Hope & Jin — "Feliz Navidad"

J-Hope and Jin's Spanish pronunciation during their "Feliz Navidad" performance was so dang impressive. Seeing them so happy will totally make you smile from ear to ear as well.

17. BTS — "Silent Night"

BTS' "Silent Night" is the perfect way to end this list because it brings all the members together for one big, winter-themed performance. Their performance starts near the 9:20 mark in the video above.

ARMYs, pump out your speakers because this holiday season will be all about BTS. They have so many Christmas songs, so adding their music to your playlist is a must.