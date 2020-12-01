Disney's Holiday Singalong special aired Monday, Nov. 30 and brought together everyone's favorite artists, including P!NK, Katy Perry, and Ciara. Seeing them put their own spins on classic Christmas songs like "Jingle Bells" and "Let It Snow" was everything. Obviously, ARMYs loved BTS' Disney Holiday Singalong performance of "Santa Claus Is Coming To Town" the most. There's no doubt they'll be repeating the video over and over again because seeing the members so happy put them in the holiday spirit as well.

Days ahead of their performance, ABC shared a sneak peek of what fans can expect. The 20-second clip revealed RM, Jin, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook would perform without Suga since he's currently on a break to recover from his recent shoulder surgery. Although fans were upset Suga wasn't able to record the performance before taking a hiatus, they still looked forward to watching the whole performance (it looked super festive, after all). The clip showed the guys dressed in cozy sweaters amid a golden winter wonderland as they all belted out the Christmas classic "Santa Claus Is Coming To Town." Last year, RM and Jimin performed the song live at the 2019 SBS Gayo Daejeon Music Festival, so fans couldn't wait to hear all the members (minus Suga *sob*) taking part this time.

BTS ended up splitting every line of "Santa Claus is Coming to Town" evenly among the members for their group rendition, but ARMYs could not ignore the star of the night: RM. Sure, he may be a rapper, but he truly let his singing chops shine as he captured the holly jolly Christmas spirit with an epic Santa impression. He even busted out his falsetto at the end of the song, and ARMYs could not be more shook over his showmanship.

You can check out BTS' entire performance below:

ARMYs took to Twitter to praise BTS for their cute, fun, and lighthearted take on the holiday classic, but there was definitely an abundance of tweets fawning over RM's falsetto skills.

Overall, fans were just happy that, after hearing RM and Jimin sing "Santa Clause is Coming to Town" as a sub-unit in 2019, they were finally able to hear all the boys' take on the song.