With 2020 right around the corner, BTS is showing no signs of slowing down their schedule or taking a break for the holidays. Case in point: RM, Jungkook, Jimin, V, Suga, Jin, and J-Hope made their fans' Christmases extra merry and bright when they headed to Seoul, Korea for an extra festive appearance on Dec. 25. These videos of BTS' SBS Gayo Daejeon 2019 performances will make ARMYs so excited for all the new music that'll be coming out in the new year, because this preview shows that the boys of BTS are in top form going into 2020.

On Wednesday, the Korean pop group got into the spirit of the season while performing their own rendition of some classic Christmas tunes at the SBS Gayo Daejeon, which took place at the Gocheok Sky Dome in South Korea's capital. BTS, who opened the music festival alongside fellow Korean groups like Monsta X and TXT, made classic holiday songs like "Santa Clause Is Coming To Town," "Feliz Navidad," and "O Holy Night" their own by adding their trademark vocals, choreography, costumes, and special effects like fake snow to the traditional tunes.

In addition to putting their own spin on festive favorites, the boys of BTS brought ARMYs to their feet with memorable performances of their biggest hits, like "Boy With Luv" and "Dionysus."

SBS Entertainment on YouTube

SBS Entertainment on YouTube

SBS Entertainment on YouTube

SBS Entertainment on YouTube

While the end of the year is just days away, the “Boy with Luv” hitmakers don't have any plans to slow their roll. On Friday, Dec. 27, the group will be heading to the KBS Song Festival at the Korea International Exhibition Center, and they’ll be helping ARMYs ring in 2020 when they perform live at Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve in New York’s Time Square on Dec. 31. In short, BTS is closing out 2019 on a strong note and, from the sounds of things, making the new year one to remember with a new album and rumors of a tour.

Just one day before their SBS Gayo Daejeon performance, the group's label took to Twitter to tease a photo suggesting that the boys of BTS would be hitting the road in the spring. BigHitEntertainment's post on Dec. 24 — which showed the reflection of seven silhouettes standing in water with the word "tour" at the bottom — was captioned, "April 2020. Stay tuned."

While the band members didn't confirm that RM, Jungkook, Jimin, V, Suga, Jin, and J-Hope would be in fact touring come April, it makes sense considering that the group has teased their plans for musical follow-up to their 2019 Map of the Soul: Persona album in the new year.

When the group accepted an award for BTS' Album of the Year while at the 2019 Mnet Asian Music Awards in November, Jimin hinted that their upcoming album will be even better than its predecessor. "We’re working on our next album now, and I think we’ll be able to put out an even better album than you’re expecting," the musician said. "Please look forward to it a lot."

ARMYs, feel free to get extra hype, because 2020 sounds like it's going to be one for the books.