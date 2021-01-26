Matt James' season of The Bachelor officially added a new queen to its lineup, and the season's resident "royal" Victoria Larson wasn't happy about it. On the Jan. 25 episode, five new women arrived to vie for Matt's heart, including former Miss Puerto Rico Universe winner Catalina Morales. Upon Catalina's entrance, Victoria lashed out against the new contestant by grabbing her pageant crown off her head. Although it's unclear which queen's reign will ultimately last longer on Season 25, these tweets about Victoria taking Catalina's crown on The Bachelor show Bachelor Nation isn't here for this rivalry.

Victoria made a splash from the very first second of her time on the show. Coming in with a tiara and a scepter, Victoria introduced herself as a queen, essentially telling everyone else to bow down or bow out. She continued her reign of terror throughout the following episodes, sparring with contestants like MaryLynn (who got sent home as a result of the drama) and fan-favorite Katie.

It shouldn't come as much of a surprise that, when five new contestants were added to the season in the Jan. 25 episode, Victoria was one of the most vocally upset of the Day 1 women.

Although fans are pretty used to Victoria's antics by now, her reaction to Catalina's entrance somehow surpassed expectations. When the new contestant arrived wearing her Miss Puerto Rico Universe sash and crown — which she rightfully earned for winning the 2015 pageant — Victoria snatched her tiara and put it on her own head.

As choruses of her fellow contestants called out "Victoria, nooooo," viewers at home took to Twitter to share their feelings about the tense and awkward moment.

Victoria and Catalina both received roses during the Week 4 rose ceremony, so there could be more queen on "queen" drama to come. Fans will just have to keep watching to find out.

The Bachelor continues Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.