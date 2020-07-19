Harry Styles has made a big impact on the music industry in the past few years. Since becoming a solo artist following his time in One Direction, Styles has gone from a teen heartthrob to a mature, lyrical genius with so much depth. That's why these Harry Styles lyrics for Instagram captions will match whatever mood you're in at any given moment.

Although One Direction officially started their indefinite hiatus in 2016, Styles officially set off his solo career in 2017, releasing his self-titled debut album in May of that year. With a tracklist that featured songs like "Sign of the Times" and "Meet Me In The Hallway," that record brought Styles' fans hit songs with powerful and emotional lyrics.

Fast forward to 2019 and Styles would go on to drop some of his hottest songs to date, including "Adore You," "Watermelon Sugar," and "Falling." Each track varied greatly in style, with many of them being about a past love. Overall, there was one common theme that Stylers noticed big time: How much effort Styles put into writing the individual lyrics for each song.

Because of the "Watermelon Sugar" lyrics, the song went on to be one of 2020's songs of the summer, and there was truly no escaping the catchy and upbeat track. But just because these are some of Styles' most well-known works doesn't mean he doesn't have more songs fans love just as much lyrically.

Whether you're reflecting on your love life, sharing excitement for an upcoming celebration, or getting ready to make a life-changing announcement, these Harry Styles lyrics for Instagram captions have you covered.

From "Girl Crush"

1. "I gotta heart rush, it ain't slowin' down."

2. "Lord knows I've tried, I can't get her off my mind."

From "Meet Me In The Hallway"

3. "I just left your bedroom, give me some morphine."

From "Sign of the Times"

4. "You can't bribe the door on your way to the sky."

From "Two Ghosts"

5. "Sounds like something that I used to feel."

6. "We're just two ghosts standing in the place of you and me, trying to remember how it feels to have a heartbeat."

From "To Be So Lonely"

7. "Do you think it's easy being of the jealous kind?"

From "Treat People With Kindness"

8. "Maybe we can find a place to feel good, and we can treat people with kindness."

From "Lights Up"

9. "Be so sweet if things just stayed the same."

10. "Lights up and they know who you are."

From "Adore You"

11. "Strawberry lipstick state of mind."

12. "I'd walk through fire for you, just let me adore you."

13. "Just let me adore you like it's the only thing I'll ever do."

14. "I get so lost inside your eyes."

From "Watermelon Sugar"

15. "I want more berries and that summer feelin'."

16. "Getting washed away in you."

17. "Breathe me in, breathe me out."