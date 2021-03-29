It’s time to break out the egg-shaped bites and the Peeps because Easter is coming up so soon. No matter how you're celebrating, you can can easily add a little Easter fun to your Zoom calls with festive Zoom backgrounds. Whether you want to channel the Easter egg hunts of your youth or just want to give yourself an Easer-ready pastel vibe, these Easter Zoom backgrounds serve up a variety of choices.

A holiday Zoom call has become the norm, whether it's on the actual day or during festivities leading up to the big celebration. Whatever your Easter holiday tradition is, make sure to keep in mind the guidelines for holiday celebrations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as of March 18. According to the CDC, "The safest way to observe religious and spiritual holidays this year is to gather virtually, with people who live with you, or outside and at least 6 feet apart from others." With that, you may be gearing up for virtual shindig on Sunday, April 4.

Thankfully, there are plenty of Easter Zoom backgrounds available from royalty-free image services like Pixabay, Unsplash, and Pexels. Once you find an image you’d like to use, click to download it from the image service or right-click to save it on your computer if it’s from a blog. Next, upload your image to Zoom by heading to Zoom’s Settings tab and selecting Backgrounds & Filters. Once there, simply choose the plus sign to upload the image, and your surroundings will change into a festive Easter backdrop. Here are some ideas to get you started:

1. Easter-Themed Cookies

This Easter background for Zoom features a tray of decorated cookies shaped like bunnies, carrots, chicks, and flowers in pretty pastel shades.

2. Yellow Daffodils

A simple nod to the spring holiday, this Zoom background from Unsplash features a pretty close-up shot of yellow daffodils.

3. Dogs With Bunny Ears

Dogs aren't quintessential Easter icons, but when they're wearing bunny ears and posing in front of a basket of plastic eggs like in this background for Zoom, they so are.

4. Nest With Blue Eggs

This Easter background from The Hallmark Channel features a bird's nest with blue eggs resting inside for a nod to the spring holiday.

5. Basket With Pastel Eggs

With a basket full of pastel eggs in shades of pink, blue, and brown, you'll feel ready for the holiday with this Easter Zoom background.

6. Fluffy Bunnies

This bunny background for Easter will sweeten up your call with two fluffy bunnies nibbling on little white flowers.

7. Pastel Floral Cupcakes

This Zoom background for Easter features pretty cupcakes in pastel colors, decorated with icing shaped like spring flowers.

8. Sophisticated Easter Eggs

Far from the globs of color on your childhood Easter eggs, this floral-themed Easter egg background will brighten up your Zoom call with a pastel basket and pink, blue, and purple florals.

9. Candy Charcuterie Board

This delish Easter background from Williams-Sonoma features a pretty marble surface and a wooden charcuterie board full of festive Easter candies like egg-shaped chocolates and bunny-shaped gummies.

10. Cute Chick

This Zoom background for Easter includes a bright pink background with a tiny chick balancing on one leg.

11. Happy Easter

Spell out "Happy Easter" on your next Zoom call with this virtual background featuring letter tiles paying homage to the holiday.

12. Rollin' With My Peeps

This Easter video background features the iconic Peeps Marshmallow Bunnies on an animated green background with white polka dots and the phrase "Rollin' with my Peeps."

13. Lamb In A Field

This Easter background captures a lamb in a green field, standing underneath a tree.

14. Rabbit In A Basket

Cute-up your Easter calls with a virtual background of a fluffy rabbit sitting in a brown basket, holding a "Happy Easter" sign in its mouth.

15. Festive Easter Cakes

This Easter Zoom background includes four festive cakes decorated like a chick, a speckled egg, a pastel layer cake with dyed eggs, and a carrot-shaped cake.