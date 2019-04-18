With Easter Sunday coming up, you, your family, and your crew are probably getting ready for all of the springtime festivities. Maybe you're taking your nieces and nephews on an Easter egg hunt, going out for a special Easter edition of your Sunday brunch, or you'll be enjoying limited-edition Easter-themed chocolate at home. Regardless of what your plans are, you'll need some cute and clever Easter captions to accompany your posts for the 'Gram.

Easter is always a special holiday for the people who celebrate, filled with sundresses, newly-bloomed flowers, and all the springtime #vibes to make you excited that the winter season is officially — and finally — over. It's a day of chocolate, gifts from the Easter bunny, and of course, so much hoppy-ness to be spread around.

No matter what you're doing this Easter Sunday, make sure you and your crew take a ton of pictures to capture the sweetest moments during the holiday. Whether it’s a smiley Easter selfie or a cute picture of you holding festive baskets with your crew, some clever Easter captions for Instagram will make your picture stand out. This Easter will definitely be one for the books, and you're sure to have a great time filled with a ton of memories, all of which need some cute Easter captions to accompany them. So, what are you waiting for? Plan those spring outfits, get egg-cited and hop on over to that lovely brunch spread.

urbazon/E+/Getty Images

"The sun is shining, come on get hoppy." — a take on Harold Arlen and Ted Koehler's "Get Happy" "Some bunny loves you." "Easter: the only time it's OK to put all of your eggs in one basket." "I'm so egg-cited, I just can't hide it." — a take on The Pointer Sisters' "I'm So Excited" "I said a hip hop, the hippie, the hippie, to the hip hip hop." — The Sugarhill Gang, "Rapper's Delight" "Some bunny wants you to have the best Easter ever." "Think you're going to find more eggs than me? You crack me up." "Hoppy Easter to you!" “No bunny can stop me from finding all these eggs." "Eggs-cuse me, but I think that Easter is one of the best holidays of the year." "Dyeing to know where all of the Easter eggs are hidden." "Oh, I wanna dance with some bunny." — a take on Whitney Houston's "I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me)" "Have an egg-cellent Easter, friends." "Spending my favorite holiday with my favorite Peeps." "Just looking on the sunny side of things." "Can any bunny find me somebody to love this Easter?" "What a bad hare day." “Some bunny needs chocolate on this special day." "Have a Happy Easter, for Peep's sake." "Over-easy like Sunday morning." "We found eggs in a hopeless place." "Every bunny was Kung Fu fighting." — a take on Carl Douglas' "Kung Fu Fighting" "I carrot even." "Silly rabbit, Easter is for eating chocolate." "I have eggs-ray vision." "What a hoppy day for an egg hunt." "Cracking up on Easter with my egg-cellent Peeps." "Always hoppy to spend Easter with all of my favorite chicks." "Why did the Easter egg hide? He was a little chicken." "Because I'm hoppy, clap along if you know what happiness is to you." — a take on Pharrell Williams' "Happy" "A balanced diet is chocolate in both hands." "That's all, yolks." “Hoppy Easter from my Peeps!” “Hoppin’ into spring.” “These are my main chicks.” “We’re the family's good eggs.” “Egg-cited for warmer days ahead with my Peeps.” “Are we too egg-stra this Easter?” “Sending lots of bunny kisses.” “The best day to wear a floral dress with your Peeps is Easter.” “Bring me chocolate eggs and we’ll be best friends.” “Cad(bury) me in chocolate.” “I like my eggs like I like my days—sunny side up.” “Spring is in full bloom.” “I hope there’s no age limit for Easter egg hunts.”