Here comes Easter hopping its way over. Pretty soon, it'll be time to put on your pastel and floral Sunday best for Easter brunch with the crew. For any plans you have in the books, you'll need to have some Easter photo captions ready to use. Perhaps you have Easter brunch plans with the crew, or you may be heading home for the holiday and and planning on getting together with your family for traditional fun of egg dyeing and egg hunting. Whatever’s on the schedule, you know selfies will be snapped, so it’s best to be prepared with the right Easter photo captions ahead of time.

A group selfie with your crew is as inevitable as the Easter chocolate that'll fill up your basket, and a true Instagram pro knows that a good caption takes any regular pic to the next level. (It's like getting a solid chocolate bunny versus a hollow one, you know?) Of course, with these Easter photo captions, your friends will hoppily be liking your festive IG pic once you post.

Whether you snap your floral Easter #OOTD, or a fun group pic with your favorite Peeps, you don't need to be searching (like you will be for the eggs in your backyard) for the right words to use. Use any of these 50 Easter captions that are perfect for all sorts of different Easter pictures, with Easter Peeps quotes ranging from punny to super sweet. Just remember to gather your favorite Peeps to have a hoppy Easter that’s filled with tons of chocolate and egg-cellent snaps.

FilippoBacci/E+/Getty Images

"Happy Easter from my Peeps to yours." “Just smiling because some bunny loves me." "Over-easy like Sunday morning." "Me + chocolate = the forever kind of love." "Some bunny wants you to have the best Easter ever, and that some bunny is me." "Chillin' with my favorite Peeps." "What can I say, I'm feeling egg-cellent on Easter Sunday." “I think we can all agree that my Easter outfit is pretty egg-cellent." "When life gives you lemons, throw them back and ask for chocolate." "Having an egg-specially great weekend." "With chocolate and my fave Peeps, of course I'm smiling from ear-to-ear." "There are so many beautiful reasons to be happy, but solid chocolate bunnies are definitely one of them." "I’m feeling egg-stra cute today." "Today, I've got a little extra spring in my step." "Compliment me on my Easter outfit, for Peep's sake." "I do not carrot all. I look fab." "Having a good hare day." "I couldn’t decide between the floral dress and the floral dress, so I decided to wear the floral dress." "Feelin’ egg-cellent this morning if I do say so myself." "Bunny kisses and Easter wishes from me to you." "Ditching my lazy Sunday vibes for some Easter Sunday ones." "I'm only a good egg on Easter Sunday." "Wearing my Sunday best on Easter." "In your Easter bonnet with all the frills upon it." — Irving Berlin, "Easter Parade" "When your outfit matches the Easter eggs.” "Oh, I wanna dance with some bunny." "All about those Easter vibes." “Wherever life plants you, bloom with grace." "You belong among the wildflowers." — Tom Petty, "Wildflowers" “You can't egg-nore how cute I look today." "I'm dyeing to know what you think of my Easter #OOTD." "I prefer living in color." — David Hockney "Looking eggstra cute today is my #mood." "Brunch and boujee on Easter Sunday." "Today, I put all my eggs in one basket." “Grateful for my Easter Peeps.” “Love my chicks.” “Easter is the best because I get to hang with all of my Peeps.” “Hoppy Easter!” “Spring has sprung.” “Golden eggs of the family.” “Wishing you and yours an egg-cellent Easter.” “The cutest chicks I know.” “Hopping into spring.” “Always egg-cited for Easter Sunday.” “I only eat chocolate eggs.” “Me and my honey bunny.” “There’s no brunch like Easter brunch.” “Hoppily hanging with my Peeps this Easter.” “Hoppin’ into the spring season.”