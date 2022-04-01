Baskin-Robbins' Bunny-Shaped Ice Cream Cake Is The Cutest Spring Treat

Before you commit to bringing the salad to your Easter or spring celebration, you might want to check out a returning favorite to Baskin-Robbins’ cake lineup. Baskin-Robbins’ Easter 2022 cake is back for another year of egg hunts and candy-filled fun, and this ice cream and cake combo features the sweetest bunny design (literally). The beloved Hopscotch the Bunny cake it making its triumphant return for a limited time only, so you better be ready to call dibs on dessert duty.

Easter may be all about candy, but everyone knows you have to leave room for dessert. Back for its second year, Baskin-Robbins’ Hopscotch the Bunny ice cream cake is a dome-shaped cake made to look like the happiest bunny on the block. The outside of the cake features white chocolate on the bunny ears and feet as well as a large pink belly, a button nose, and an extra layer of icing between the ears. Meanwhile, the inside of the cake is made with a delicious ice cream center that can be customized with you favorite Baskin-Robbins ice cream flavor. And if that weren’t enough, the ice cream bunny lays in a grassy bed made of icing and colorful sprinkles for added sweetness. A seriously cute cake that you don’t even have to make yourself? Easter can’t come fast enough.

Hopscotch the Bunny cakes became available March 31 at Baskin-Robbins locations nationwide. You can order yours in-stores, online, or through the Baskin-Robbins app. Prices will vary by location.

The spring celebrations don’t have to end there, because Baskin-Robbins announced its Flavor of the Month for April 2022, and it’s almost too good to be true. The new limited-time ice cream flavor, called Totally Unwrapped, features your favorite candy bar fixin’s — fudge covered pretzels and fudge and caramel-covered peanuts — and swirls caramel, peanut butter, and chocolate ice creams together to create the ultimate candy bar.

Just like the Easter cake, the sweet and salty ice cream flavor launched in stores nationwide on March 31, and the cost for a cone will vary by location.

Courtesy of Baskin-Robbins

