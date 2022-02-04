Valentine’s Day is simply not complete without a sweet treat. Whether it be chocolate, cake, or ice cream, your sweet tooth needs some love on Feb. 14. Thankfully, Baskin-Robbins’ Valentine’s Day 2022 ice cream flavor is a one-of-a-kind innovation that’ll take your holiday to the next level. The flavor combines pink cake, a strawberry swirl, and a rose flavor in one scoop, making it the ultimate way to celebrate the holiday of ~love~.

Fittingly, the new ice cream option is Baskin-Robbins’ February 2022 Flavor of the Month, which officially launched at nationwide locations on Tuesday, Feb. 1. The new offering, called Secret Admirer, is a seriously unique innovation with a combo of sweet ingredients. After all, it features pink cake-flavored ice cream combines with swirls of rose ice cream (made with real rose extract, BTW). For extra sweetness and a perfect red hue, the ice cream is finished off with a strawberry ribbon. This Valentine’s Day ice cream flavor’s floral notes might even be enough to count as ice cream and flowers for the holiday.

Since the flavor is available all February long, you can look forward keeping up the Valentine’s Day celebration (for your taste buds, at least) long past Feb. 14.

Along with the new ice cream flavor, Baskin-Robbins brought back a beloved Valentine’s Day dessert: Box of Chocolates Cake. In case you need a refresher, the cake, which debuted for Valentine’s Day 2021, is designed to look like those adorable classic chocolate boxes in the shape of a heart. It features a decadent topping of fudge and milk chocolate candies on top.

Courtesy of Baskin-Robbins

If you’re ready to get a taste of Baskin-Robbins’ Valentine’s Day flavor, you can order it in-store, or through delivery on Baskin-Robbins website or on the Baskin-Robbins app, which is available on the App Store and Google Play. The Box of Chocolates Cake is available to buy online, through the app, and in-stores, but you can only pick it up in stores (no delivery). Pricing varies by shop.

Before you head out to Baskin-Robbins to get a taste of the Valentine’s Day flavor and cake, make sure to check the CDC guidelines for the most updated health rules.