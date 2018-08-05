It's not exactly a secret that there are plenty of people who aren't fans of President Donald Trump (ahem, Chrissy Teigen and Mark Cuban). I mean, a quick scan on social media will show you just how serious some people's disdain for Trump really is. However, there are other celebs who have been subtly trolling Trump on Twitter for months, and their tweets are just as epic. Once you check them out, you'll surely regret that you've gone so long without seeing them.

Donald Trump has been the subject of scrutiny for various pitfalls since his inauguration in January 2017. He has a habit of slamming news organizations and labeling them as what he calls the "fake news media." Trump even tweeted on Aug. 2, "...FAKE NEWS, which is a large percentage of the media, that is the enemy of the people!" And don't even get me started on all the controversial policies that have come from his administration, like the "zero-tolerance" immigration policy.

Needless to say, his antics have agitated a number of people — including actors, entertainers, and other famous faces — and some of these tweets really prove it. Without further adieu, may I present to you these six celebs who have been trolling Trump on the low. May you laugh, cringe — and everything else in between — as you go through all of them.

J.K. Rowling

Whenever you're in the mood for a good trolling session, check J.K. Rowling's Twitter feed. Most notably, she slammed Trump on May 19 — the day of the royal wedding — and the internet loved it. The Harry Potter author shared a side-by-side photo that compared the respective crowds at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wedding and Trump's inauguration audience, which was a major roast considering the president's obsession (and I mean that in the most literal sense) with the size of his inauguration crowd.

Rowling captioned the shot, “Love > Hate,” and it was absolute gold.

Jim Carrey

Comedian and actor Jim Carrey took to the social platform to troll Trump on June 12, 2018 — the day of the president's highly anticipated meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un — with a politically charged cartoon of his own design. In the sketch, Kim is shown wearing a costume missile scribbled with the words, "I starved my people to make this missile." Trump, on the other hand, is shown holding a microphone to the North Korean ruler, who is holding a sign that reads "Little Rocket Man" — a term the president has often hurled at Kim throughout their, at times, rocky relationship.

Carrey captioned the image:

Let’s Make A Deal: You’ll be a real world leader. I’ll sway the midterm elections. And together we will save the world from the bloodthirsty Canadians.

According to CNN, what did happen during the summit was that both leaders signed a statement in which Kim "reaffirmed his firm and unwavering commitment to complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula," and Trump signed in agreement to "provide security guarantees" to North Korea. Per the network, it will take many years to know if "nuclear disarmament" is the "final outcome" of the summit.

Here's to hoping the outcome doesn't resemble Carrey's rendering of the summit.

Billy Eichner

IDK if anyone has stopped cringing since TIME magazine rejected Trump's assertion in a tweet that he was probably gonna be named Person of the Year back in 2017. TIME quickly issued a tweet on Nov. 24, 2017 that refuted Trump's claim, and it read,

The President is incorrect about how we choose Person of the Year. TIME does not comment on our choice until publication, which is December 6.

The moment was made even more embarrassing when many people jumped in to roast and mock the president, including comedian Billy Eichner.

Eichner said TIME had also called him for the cover, which led to some texting and sexting (???), but it ultimately fell through.

His comment was shared more than 20,000 times, because it was just that awesome.

LeBron James

In September 2017, Trump infamously revoked the Golden State Warriors' invitation to the White House to celebrate their 2017 Finals victory, after Stephen Curry suggested that he might not have been that interested in attending .

Shortly after, LeBron James took aim at on Trump online, calling him a "bum" in front of his tens of millions of followers. He wrote:

U bum @ StephenCurry30 already said he ain't going! So therefore ain't no invite. Going to White House was a great honor until you showed up!

Fast forward to August 2018, and James and Trump are still far from on the same page. Trump insulted James' intelligence in a tweet on Friday Aug. 3. In reply (or more accurately, a non-reply), James tweeted support for his newly opened, tuition-free I Promise school in Akron, Ohio — so it looks like King James took the high road for this year's shade tweet.

Stephen King

OK, so at one point, Stephen King wasn't exactly subtle with his criticisms of Trump. He had publicly referred to Trump as "He Who Must Not Be Named" in 2017, and also said he was as annoying as Alvin and the Chipmunks. (Ouch.) King's tweets about Trump only grew in number as time went on, which is likely why the president eventually blocked King from following him.

But if you thought that was gonna stop King from going in on Trump, you were so wrong. The horror novelist kept poking fun at the commander-in-chief on Twitter, even "blocking" Trump from watching the on-screen adaptions of his books It and Mr. Mercedes.

King: 10. Trump: 0.

Ice T

The world stopped when Trump was elected as president in 2016, and not necessarily in a good way. As the date of his inauguration grew closer, nearly everyone denied the request to perform at the ceremony. According to rapper Ice T, even he had been contacted to perform at the inauguration, which offended him so much that he blocked the number.

When asked about the apparent offer to Ice T by The Wrap in December 2016, the director of communications for Trump's inauguration committee didn't confirm or deny the offer.

Eventually, singer Chrisette Michele went on to perform at the ceremony, if you're curious, which subjected her to massive amounts of backlash. So it was a pretty good call on T's end, in hindsight.

All right, I think that's enough for one day. Plus, if you just pay closer attention the next time you're online, I'm sure you'll discover tons of subtle tweets digging at Trump in plain sight.