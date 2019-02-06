These 4 Zodiac Signs Love Romance All Year Round, Whether It’s Valentine’s Day Or Not

Every year, without fail, the world starts dripping in hues of pink, sultry rose petals, and heart-shaped boxes of chocolate when Feb. 14 approaches. Suddenly, there's all this incentive to unleash you inner romantic and dream of a happily ever after. However, for some of us, a love for all things romantic is never dependent on a consumerist holiday like Valentine's Day. To be even more frank: these zodiac signs love romance all year round: Cancer, Libra, Scorpio, and Pisces.

If you're like me, you probably feel like romance on Valentine's Day feels kind of forced. It's not that you don't love romance — in fact, you're a complete believer in romance — it's just that you don't like being told when, how, and what romance is supposed to be. Valentine's Day is just one interpretation of romance and it's only a fraction of all that romance truly is. When you're daydreaming of love, poetry, and beauty all the damn time, Valentine's Day just feels kind of redundant, doesn't it?

Of course, my feelings on this probably have a lot to do with my Cancer rising and my Pisces moon. Romance is literally so important to me that I can't think of a better reason for living. If you can relate, neither do you.

Cancer: They're A Sucker For Sweet And Loving Things

A Cancer is so romantic and sensitive that they literally rule over the fourth house of home and family. They're so empathetic and absorbent to other people's energies that they would rather stay home and bask in their feelings. Cancer is ruled by the moon, planet of emotion and inner worlds, where romance comes straight from the heart. They can't help but feel things deeply and see romance in everything. This is a truly feminine zodiac sign all the way down to the bone, and they'll hang onto love forever.

Libra: They Swoon For All Things Romantic And Personal

Have you ever met a Libra who wasn't romantic? It's like romance radiates from their presence and they can't even help it. It all makes so much sense when you remember that Libra is ruled by Venus, planet of beauty, love, and luxury. It's all just even more emphasized by the fact that Libra also rules over the seventh house of partnerships. Down to their essence, a Libra is absolutely enamored with the idea of true love, and they definitely don't need Valentine's Day to be reminded of that.

Scorpio: They Desire A Deep And Overwhelming Love

A Scorpio can't help but feel emotionally intense and passionate about romance. It's like they're always trying to fall deep for someone and be loved in that same deep way. I mean, love is a very transformative feeling. It lifts you from the monotony of reality and shows you something so much more exhilarating. Whether that love lasts or it fades away, you are inevitably changed in some way. When you think about how Scorpio is ruled by Pluto, the planet of transformation, and the eighth house of sex and mystery, how can you deny this zodiac sign's romance?

Pisces: They Can Never Get Romance Off Their Minds

Oh boy, when we talk about Pisces, we're talking about the dreamiest zodiac sign of all. Have you ever met a Pisces who didn't have their heads existing solely in the clouds? That's because they're daydreaming of a much more magical world than reality, and without a doubt, it's brimming with romance. Pisces is ruled by Neptune, the planet of dreams, illusions, and fantasy. Is romance not just the fantasy that mortals live for? Romance is when the impossible feels possible, and a Pisces knows that.