These 4 Zodiac Signs Are Most Likely To Want You Back After A Breakup, So Stay Tuned

Have you ever given it another shot with an ex before? If you have, there's a chance you're too embarrassed to admit it. Your friends groaned and complained, wishing you wouldn't go back to them. You'd just downloaded Tinder and you were already deleting it. With how often people consider it moving backwards or sorting through your dirty laundry, getting back together with an ex has become synonymous with a bad idea. However, these zodiac are most likely to want you back after a breakup: Gemini, Cancer, Libra, and Pisces. Believe it or not, it's not always such a terrible thing to do. In fact, it can be the start of a new beginning.

I mean, some breakups happen in the heat of the moment. You're in the middle of a major argument, you both say some things you don't mean, and in the midst of a power struggle, one of you decides to end things. Of course, that person wakes up the next day and realizes what a mistake they've made. However, in a more serious breakup, some time apart might make both partners understand what went wrong and help them see what they'd do differently if they had another chance. Consequently, getting back together gives that couple an opportunity to try it again. Maybe this time, they'll get it right.

Gemini: They're Definitely Having Second Thoughts

The thing with Geminis is that sometimes, they don't really know what they want. That, plus the fact that they're so used to getting their way with their words, can lead them to impulsively going through with a breakup in order to prove a point. When they come to their senses, they might just realize that they love you way more than they thought they did, and then give you an apology so well-constructed and compelling that you have no choice but to give them another chance.

Cancer: They Already Miss You Way Too Much

It's incredibly hard for a Cancer to let go of someone they love. In their mind, they've embedded you into their world, and without you, their home feels empty. You know a Cancer definitely doesn't want you anymore if they don't try to give it another shot at least one more time. Even if the breakup totally makes sense and feels well deserved, a Cancer wants to make absolute sure that there's no hope. I mean, with how long it takes them to get over things, who could blame them?

Libra: They Respect How Much History You Have Together

No matter how badly things ended or how terrible the breakup was, your Libra has so much respect for the relationship you both shared. They never forgot about the cute way you guys met, the love they have for your parents, or the things that you did for them during rough times. These memories aren't things a Libra can easily throw away. A Libra knows how long it takes trust to form. Because of your history together, a Libra is so likely to give your relationship another try.

Pisces: They're Willing To Give It Another Shot

A Pisces feels things incredibly deeply, painfully, and lovingly. However, this is the last water sign to hold a grudge against someone. They see the good in everyone, especially someone they once shared a relationship with. Chances are, they've also romanticized the past to the point that they're willing to let things go in order to regain the exciting feeling of being back together with you. They have a lot of hope, and despite how emotional they can be, they really do try their best to see the bright side of things. In that way, they're optimistic about a second try.