These 4 Zodiac Signs Will Experience A Change On Valentine's Day, So Let Your Heart Flutter

Being the holiday of love and all, there's so much pressure placed on Valentine's Day. If you're dating someone, you're waiting to see what romantic gestures they go through with while you worry over how your gestures will be received. If you're single, you're either stressing over how alone you feel or hoping that a secret admirer pops out of the woodwork. It's enough to make your head spin, right? Well, I'm here to inform you that Feb. 14 can mean whatever you want it to mean, especially because these zodiac signs will experience a change on Valentine's Day: Taurus, Gemini, Capricorn, and Pisces. While you may feel like you're being bombarded by candied hearts, greeting cards, boxes of chocolate, and every other cliché in the book, there's so much more to Feb. 14 than meets the eye.

As you know, astrology courses through each and every moment, making each Valentine's Day unique in the energy it evokes. While it always occurs during community-oriented and radical Aquarius season (ironic, right?), there are so many reasons why this Feb. 14 is so special. Venus — planet of love and like — will be moving through serious and committed Capricorn, making this a Valentine's Day to make lasting changes in your relationships. Mercury — planet of logic and thought — will be swirling through soft and dreamy Pisces, making sure the romance remains. Mars — planet of sex and drive — will be lavishing in sensual and patient Taurus, making the intimacy especially worth it.

Taurus: You'll Feel More In Touch With Your Desire

Because Mars will be moving through your first house of the self, you're radiating sexual energy and passion. You're fully in touch with your desire, informing you of what exactly it is that you want and how you should go about getting it. Whether it's a person you want to wrap yourself around or a goal you're seeing more clearly, you can't help but go after it with your whole heart. Let nothing stand in the way of your purest needs. Feel free to get frisky in the sheets.

Gemini: You'll Feel More Emotionally Connected

Because there will be a waxing gibbous moon in Gemini on Valentine's Day, you're feeling beautifully connected to your inner world. This will make it easier for you to express your feelings, connect with others, and understand what everyone is going through. Since this is such an emotionally charged holiday as it is, having the moon in your zodiac sign makes it easier for you to feel romantic and at ease. Don't fear your feelings. Let the world understand your heart on a deeper level.

Capricorn: You'll Feel More Romantic Than Usual

You're in luck this Valentine's Day because Venus will be in Capricorn. This essentially means that you're going to feel sexier and more adorable than usual, making it impossible for you to be unable to catch everyone's eye. People are feeling in tune with your committed, traditional, and simplified idea of love, making it easier for you to connect with others. This could bring you closer to a more serious relationship if you're already in one. It could also just be the dose of self-love you've been waiting for.

Pisces: You'll Feel Like You're Thinking More Clearly

With Mercury in your first house of the self, the world is thinking the way you like to think. Imaginations are rife with color, thoughts are brimming with dreams, and people are connecting the dots in your emotional and sensitive way. This is not a time for cold and calculating ways of thinking. Everyone is seeing the world in a far brighter and more empathetic way, so revel in this moment.