These 4 Zodiac Signs Are The Most Gullible, So Take It Easy On The Pranks

Each zodiac sign is blessed with a unique gift from the celestial heavens. Sure, no one is perfect, but the truth is, it doesn't matter, as the universe makes no mistakes. Now, before I tell you which of these zodiac signs are the most gullible in the zodiac, here's a closer look at each astrological element and its overall meaning. This, in turn, will give you a closer look at each sign's unique personality.

Each of the elements represent the basic principles of life: fire, earth, air and water. In fact, utilizing the four elements to see the world is a tradition that goes back thousands of years throughout many cultures. For instance, let's say someone you know has a lot of earth (i.e. Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn) in their chart. This person could be pragmatic and extra stubborn in their ways. As opposed to someone with an elemental emphasis in water, who has trouble committing given their moody personality and hypersensitive nature. People with a fiery emphasis on the other hand, are usually impulsive, enthusiastic, and highly passionate. While those with a lot of air in their chart tend to be socially curious, logical, and brilliant conversationalists. See where I'm going with this? Now, in terms of gullibility, which of the elements mentioned above falls into this category? I'll let you be the judge of that.

Here are the most gullible signs in the zodiac:

Aries

Sorry, Aries! Surely, this all might come as a bit of a shock, but you have to admit, once you've set your mind on something, your intense passion and impulsive nature takes the wheel. Thinking just isn't necessary. The truth is, you're always at 100 mph, and there's really no stopping you. Especially when it pertains to something you desire or can't live without. You want what you want, and you want it now. Is that too much to ask?

Leo

Leo, gullible? 100 percent. Especially if it comes with a compliment on the side. Hate to break it to you, but you are the child of the zodiac, after all. Similar to your sister sign, Aries, you are highly passionate and enthusiastic about the things you love. Your sign rules the heart, and well, you will go to the end of the world for happiness. You're a sucker for love, cuddles, and praise, therefore, getting you to believe an innocent white lie won't be as difficult as you think. Don't say I didn't warn you.

Sagittarius

Oh, sweet Sag. Sure, you are notorious for being a smart ass and a know-it-all, however, what most people don't realize is that your over-the-top optimism is also a case of borderline denial. You're ruled by lucky Jupiter, planet of abundance, optimism, and expansion, hence your larger-than-life personality and never-ending bucket list. Need I say more? The possibilities are endless in your eyes, and while that's also true, you can't always believe everything you hear. If you don't know, now you know.

Pisces

Have you noticed that you're the only water sign I mentioned here? Rest assured, I am by no means implying that you are not as receptive or intuitive as your sister water signs Cancer and Scorpio. On the contrary, you are highly intuitive and sensitive to your environment. However, your intense empathy, selflessness, and desire for universal oneness, can easily get in the way of your logical perception. In fact, Neptune, your planetary ruler, knows no boundaries. Silencing the noise, let alone thinking for yourself, isn't always the easiest task. Although, in reality, that is what makes you so special, Pisces.