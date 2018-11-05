These 3 Zodiac Signs Are The Worst Matches For Scorpio, But Never Say Never

Oh, Scorpios. Can't live with em', can't live without em', am I right? In all seriousness, this zodiac sign is radiating impenetrable power. Even though we might be endlessly fascinated by this power, let's be real; not everyone can handle it. After all, this zodiac sign is ruled by Pluto, god of the underworld, and even though their intimate connection with darkness has bestowed them with unfathomable gifts, Scorpio's presence is so intense that it can spook even the bravest of us all. However, it's not always their spookiness that makes them hard to get along with. Quite the contrary: It's oftentimes the most powerful people that are doomed to antagonize each other, and these zodiac signs are the worst matches for Scorpio: Gemini, Leo, and Libra.

However, just because these matches can be riddled with conflict and complexity doesn't mean they're not capable of harmony. As a matter of fact, I find that "difficult" astrological pairings often create the most beautiful chaos. While establishing a solid relationship may be an uphill battle, the pay off in the end makes it all worth it. The key to success lies in appreciating what these signs can teach each other. Although the process may be infuriating, it's important never to give up.

Gemini: A Chase That Never Ends

Are you even surprised that Gemini and Scorpio mix like oil and water? These zodiac signs are different in countless ways. Scorpio desires a connection so deep that it feels as though the rest of the world disappears when they're together. Gemini, on the other hand, has a personality that's rooted in learning from and socializing with others. Scorpio's possessive nature may leave Gemini feeling smothered, while Gemini's flightiness may leave Scorpio feeling insecure.

Despite how incompatible this partnership may seem, their connection is still surprisingly unique. Ruled by Hades, Scorpio lives in darkness. However, Gemini is ruled by Mercury (AKA Hermes), the messenger planet. According to Greek mythology, Hermes was the only god who was allowed to visit the underworld. If there's one sign who understands a Scorpio's dark side, it's Gemini.

Leo: A Feisty Power Struggle

When a Scorpio and a Leo are in the same room, the intensity is palpable. These two zodiac signs are constantly bursting at the seams, and although they have so much power in common, that power often creates a whirlwind when combined. While Scorpio is flowing with fixed water, Leo is burning with fixed fire. Not only do their elements extinguish each other, their stubborn natures prove that compromise is never an option. And, boy, do these zodiac signs love to prove their point.

However, when they can find a way to set aside their differences, these two can be a dynamic duo that sends the rest of us into hiding. Imagine if the darkest dark and the lightest light joined forces? Nothing could stop them.

Libra: In Love With The "Idea" Of It

At first, a Libra and a Scorpio may feel as though it's love at first sight. After all, Libra radiates romance and a Scorpio can't help but fall for their sheen of beauty. Scorpio's magnetic darkness equally draws Libra in. And, while Libra is enamored with the idea of "happily ever after," Scorpio settles for nothing less than deep and unequivocal passion. However, their potential doom lies in one major difference: Scorpio wants the ugly truth while Libra would rather dance around it. The result? Scorpio might eventually find Libra vapid and shallow while Libra may find Scorpio over-the-top and overwhelming.

Luckily, if Libra and Scorpio find a way to appreciate each other's flaws, an unbelievable connection can result. At the end of the day, finding true love is the only thing that these zodiac signs want. That shared value is all that really matters.