Why Gemini & Scorpio Are A Way More Powerful Match Than You Think

So, there's this rumor floating around that Scorpios and Geminis have nothing to offer each other. Who started that? I want to have a talk with you, because I completely disagree. In fact, I think that the relationship between flighty, flirtatious Gemini and deep, dark Scorpio could possibly be one of the most important relationships of their lives. Why Gemini and Scorpio are a way more powerful match than you think will probably surprise you, but in so many ways, it totally makes sense.

When you look at both of these zodiac signs, they look as different as can possibly be. You see a Gemini as someone who likes to keep things lighthearted and free; someone who loves dazzling big social settings and exploring change, but someone who also doesn't want to be tied down. On the other hand, you've got a Scorpio, someone with emotions so intense that few could barely even fathom what they're thinking. They're mysterious, alluring, private, and they disdain superficiality completely. So, how do such conflicting zodiac signs find common ground? Well, it never takes long before they realize what they both share.

Coming from a Gemini who has shared so many wonderful and transformative connections with Scorpios, these zodiac signs are bound to affect each other. For better or for worse.

They Both Understand True Darkness

Did you know that Scorpios and Geminis connect in a way that they can't connect with anyone else? It makes sense when you think about the fact that Scorpio is ruled by Pluto and Gemini is ruled by Mercury. In Greek and Roman mythology, Pluto is the ruler of the underworld, which contains a depth so dark and deep that few could ever understand it. However, Mercury also known as the messenger (or Hermes), and the messenger is the only god who has permission to enter the underworld. Think about it: If Geminis and Scorpios are the only ones who can handle true darkness, how could they not love each other?

They Endlessly Fascinate Each Other

Anyone who knows a Gemini is well aware of the fact that they want to know everything about everything. They want to know every piece of information, every detail, and every secret. Even though it may look like they just can't stop talking, it's simply that they're so fascinated by everything. However, did you know Scorpios are exactly the same way? They, too, are incredibly interested in everything. In fact, it can be said that a Scorpio never stops investigating. The only difference being that a Scorpio searches for truth in a very covert, low-key way. But once you put a Gemini and a Scorpio together, they'll never stop investigating each other. The best part? They'll never get tired of it.

However, It Can Also Crash And Burn

As much as I want to paint Scorpio and Gemini as the most transcendent match of all, I can't deny that the pair can also become a ticking time bomb. This relationship is drama, fury, mayhem, wildness, and electricity. As amazing as it is to experience, too much intensity can crash and burn. At the end of the day, Scorpio prefers a partnership that is completely focused on each other and entirely without question. However, a Gemini desires interaction with others in a way that makes a Scorpio weary. When Geminis are constantly talking to and entertaining others, a Scorpio may feel neglected. Conversely, a Scorpio wants things to always be emotional and intense, making a Gemini feel overwhelmed.

In The End, They're Bound To Change Each Other

No matter what ends up happening between a Gemini and a Scorpio, I can guarantee you that they'll never forget what transpired between them. Because of their differences (and also their glaring, irreplaceable similarities), this pair is bound to change each other for the better. Scorpio can teach Gemini how to face their true feelings while Gemini can each Scorpio how to express themselves and enjoy the spice of life. Whether they end up together for good or it ends up being a passing romance, it will leave a mark on the both of them forever.