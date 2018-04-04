These 3 Zodiac Signs Are The Most Selfish, So Proceed With Caution

Have you ever had the pleasure of having a selfish jerk meddle with your life? You were probably minding your own business, staying in your own damn lane, and yet this selfish assh*le decides to invite themselves over to ruin everything. Maybe they have a radar for naivety and you were the perfect target. Maybe your solid core of empathy made you an even better candidate for their selfish whims. They probably befriended you at first. Then you slowly began to realize they were only out for themselves. Once they got what they wanted from you, they might've even left without saying goodbye. They always come back later, however... when they need something else. If this story sounds familiar, then I don't have to tell you that these are the most selfish zodiac signs: Aries, Leo, and Virgo. Honorable mentions include Sagittarius, Capricorn, and Scorpio.

Before you guys come clawing at me, let me set the record straight by saying that every sign in the zodiac is capable of being selfish. A selfless Pisces may actually be suffering from a martyr complex, only taking care of others because it makes them feel better about themselves. Even a warm-hearted Cancer might only be acting so affectionate towards you because they expect something in return. But when it comes to an Aries, Leo, or Virgo, their selfishness can be sensed from a mile away. What you see is what you get.

Aries: If They Want Something, You'd Better Step Aside

An Aries is in a never-ending competition with everyone around them. Exhausting, right? Not for an Aries. If they have their eyes on a prize, they're willing to stoop ridiculously low in order to get it. They'll sacrifice the sanctity of friendships and alienate everyone around them, all because they're so rabidly focused on winning. An Aries with a healthy self-esteem will probably shrug and admit that they can be selfish at times. However, an insecure Aries will delude themselves into thinking that they're not selfish at all; they're "determined," or they're just "fighting for what's right." Sure, Aries. Keep telling yourself that.

Of course, not all Aries are selfish. Sometimes they use their endless supply of ambition to help and uplift others. They take their loved ones all the way to the top with them. If you find a developed Aries like that, never let them go.

Leo: They Always Need To Be The Center Of Attention

You know those people who just have to hog the spotlight? Even if it's someone else's turn to shine, they'll somehow find a way to steal some of their thunder. Instead of listening to someone as they speak, they're really just waiting for their chance to talk. Well, I wouldn't be surprised if that person was a Leo. It's like they're on the verge having of a total meltdown if they're not the center of attention at all times. They think everything is all about them, like they're the protagonist in the story and the rest of us are just supporting characters. To make matters worse, they're probably completely oblivious to their narcissism. A Leo always thinks they're the hero.

This is not to say all Leos are egotistical boneheads. A high-functioning Leo with self-respect finds a way to balance their love for the limelight with the needs of others. In fact, they'll take pride in helping others get over their own stage-fright, acting like a vivacious momager to all their loved ones.

Virgo: They're Right And Everyone Else Is Wrong

Virgos are ridiculously and unrepentantly prideful. They're meticulous perfectionists who view themselves as the most intelligent person in the room. The rest of us are just lazy and irresponsible slobs. They believe they've put in the time and effort to become the most highly-developed human being there is, which therefore gives them the right to criticize everyone else. They'll savagely judge you without apology, pointing out your flaws as though they, themselves, are devoid of imperfection. You see, a Virgo expects you to change. They, however, are perfect just the way they are. If you expect them to compromise, prepare to be disappointed. The world must change for the Virgo.

Now, this isn't to say that Virgos are also capable of being incredibly generous. In fact, compassionate Virgos will put in backbreaking work to take care of everyone else around them, often ignoring their own needs. It really is a flip of a coin; a Virgo can be completely selfless and just as selfish.