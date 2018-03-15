These 3 Zodiac Signs Never Feel Insecure, So Go Ahead & Take Notes

It's easy to feel insecure in our society. We're constantly bombarded by ideas of how our bodies should look, how successful we should be, how many friends we should have, whether or not we should be married by a certain age, etc. The supply of impossible-to-reach standards unfairly imposed on us seems endless. While we all have moments where we can't help but feel inadequate, some of us are just way better at resisting self-doubt, and these zodiac signs never feel insecure: Leo, Sagittarius, and Aries. It's definitely no coincidence that they also happen to be fire signs.

OK, so maybe I'm stretching the truth when I say they "never feel insecure." Come on, just because they're fire signs doesn't mean they're superhuman (although they do come pretty close). It's just that fire signs were basically born knowing how to tap into an unlimited source of confidence. Even in their lowest moments, they still recognize their strength. When things go wrong, it only motivates them to work even harder to reverse the damage. Fire signs live by the idea that the greatest revenge is your own personal success. When haters try to bring them down, they unknowingly end up making them even more powerful.

While their huge egos can be off-putting to some of the other signs in the zodiac, we can all learn something by watching a fire sign make sh*t happen.

Leo: Bow Down To Their Eminence

If you've ever spent time around a Leo, you'd know that their confidence is so palpable, you could cut it with a knife. They're so taken with their own essence and fall madly in love with themselves every day. This self-love is real. While a low-functioning Leo may cross the line into arrogance, a high-functioning Leo maintains a core of self-esteem wherever they go.

Instead of shying away from the spotlight, they strut right up to the center-stage, eager to show the world what they're made of. Leos take every opportunity to put themselves out there. They're not afraid of opening themselves up to criticism either. They understand that if it doesn't go well, they'll learn valuable lessons from their mistakes. But if it does, the the sky is the limit on how much success they could reach. A Leo knows that only good things can come out of taking a risk. Insecurity only holds them back.

Sagittarius: They DGAF What You Think

A Sagittarius is on a mission to experience every single thing that life has to offer. They want to travel the world, meet lots of interesting people, and have wild and spontaneous nights that they'll remember forever. They have no time to let doubt hold them back from their never-ending adventure.

It's true, their unstoppable nature might attract a few haters who resent their courage, but a Sagittarius would never let the whispers of sheep put out their fire. They know who they are, they understand that they're capable of whatever they set their mind to, and they're never afraid to step out of their comfort zone and try something new. When their main mission in life is to live it to the fullest, there is no room for insecurity. Either you're fully on board with their uninhibited nature or you can kindly step out of their way.

Aries: They’ll Beat You At Anything

If you challenge a fiery Aries to a duel, prepare to get burned so badly that there won't be enough ointment in the world to heal your shame. This sign thrives on competition and their greatest competitor is themselves. They're always improving their skills, expanding their knowledge, and readying themselves for anything. An Aries believes from within their heart that there's nothing too difficult for them to conquer. That's because their energy is limitless and their pride is infinite. Motivating themselves is as simple for them as breathing.

If an Aries let every silly thing get to them, there's no way they'd be as fierce as they are. An Aries is known for mastering several different trades or hobbies throughout their life, pouring all their time and effort into leveling up in the world. None of that energy can be dedicated to nursing their insecurities. There's just no way an Aries has time for that.