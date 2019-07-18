If you like things to go your way or you tend to not ask for other people's opinions, you may be one of these four zodiac signs most likely to be selfish in relationships. Have you ever been on an airplane? Then you've definitely heard some version of "Put on your own oxygen mask before helping others." Sometimes, you need to put yourself first to ultimately help other people. Other times, putting yourself first can mean living your best life. Whether you like to be the boss or tend to think of yourself first, sometimes being a leader means taking the lead in your love life.

Of course, no matter your sign, it's OK to put yourself and your needs first. If you're not happy in your relationship or you know what you need to be happy, taking the initiative to get what you want is a good thing. It takes bravery to speak your truth and it takes strength to take the world by storm.

Elite Daily spoke to astrologer Lisa Stardust about the four zodiac signs that are most likely to be a little selfish in relationships.

Shutterstock

Aries (March 21–April 19) Fiery Aries knows what they want and isn't afraid to go for it. Their drive makes them a natural leader, but it can also mean they may get a little too focused on themselves and their own goals. "The ram is the firstborn of the zodiac and likes to be number one," Stardust says. "This means they do have a 'me' first attitude when it comes to others."

Sagittarius (Nov. 22–Dec. 21) Adventurous Sag loves to roam and explore. Their zest for life makes them worldly and vivid, but it also means they may not wait for others to catch up. "Sagittarius, the archer, is a free spirit, which means it doesn’t focus so much on other needs, but mostly their own as they are constantly moving forward — never backwards," Stardust says.

Leo (July 23–Aug. 22) Leo the lion is the king of the jungle. They love partnership and working as a team, but if their life were a comic book, they may likely see themselves as the hero and their boo as the sidekick. "Leos like to have things their way, or not at all," Stardust says. "After all, it is the sign of the ego. The lion puts their needs first, making sure they’re sufficiently cared for."