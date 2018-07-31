These 4 Zodiac Signs Are The Most Generous, So Show Them Your Appreciation

If there's any quality I think we should all strive to have, it's generosity. Those who give simply for the sake of giving, especially when they expect nothing in return, have all my respect. In a world so bogged down by selfish aims, ego-oriented concerns, and all-around self-centeredness, generosity shines like a flame in a sea of shadows. While some of us were born with a naturally selfless attitude, generosity is always a choice we have the power to make. However, it should surprise no one that these zodiac signs are the most generous: Cancer, Leo, Virgo, and Libra.

While no zodiac signs are perfect, their generosity has the power to overcome any of their flaws. When they have so little to give, they still find a way to share with others. When they have the opportunity to help someone out, they won't hesitate to lend a hand. Sometimes their big-heartedness may even come at the expense of their own personal needs, but they're not concerned. They simply couldn't live with themselves otherwise.

Of course, being generous is no easy feat in this world. When people take advantage of kindness and refuse to share what they have, it's only natural to feel guarded and protective of your own concerns. However, it's important not to lose your capacity for love in the face of darkness. What simpler a way is there to make the world a better place than by being generous?

Cancer: Their Hearts Are Always Open To Love

To anyone going through a hard time, a Cancer will always be your shoulder to cry on. With a heart that's always open, no matter how moody a Cancer might seem on the surface, they'll never be able to turn someone away who needs love and friendship. Even if they have a million things on their plate, a schedule that's full, and valid reasons as to why your problems are not their responsibility, a Cancer will find a way to be there for you. Their generosity takes the form of empathy and boy, does it run deep.

Leo: They Go Out Of Their Way To Make Things Fun

Although Leos are known for their incessant need to be the center of attention, people forget just how magical they make everything. They don't even expect a "thank you" in return. A Leo will go out of their way to bring everyone out of their shell and take all their friends on a wild ride they'll never forget. It doesn't matter how much money things cost, nor does it matter how busy they are. If a Leo knows you're going through a dismal or boring time, they'll be the first ones to liven things up.

Virgo: They Make Sure Your Needs Are Taken Care Of

A Virgo is a planner, a doer, and an organizer. They never forget the tiniest of details, nor do they allow laziness to overcome their need for perfection. The best part? That need for perfection extends to you, even more so than it does for themselves. If they know you're having trouble getting it together, a Virgo is the first person to go above and beyond to help you get back on your feet. Making all the arrangements and preparing in ways you'd never dream of preparing, they'll revitalize your world before you even have the chance to ask for help.

Libra: They Make Everyone Feel Comfortable And Safe

Nothing makes a Libra happier than seeing everyone living their best life. Being able to bring a smile to someone's face is all they can ask for. In any situation, a Libra will make the rounds double-checking that everyone's needs are met and they're able to have a good time. Incapable of saying "no" to someone who requires more care than others, a Libra takes everyone under their wing and shows them how to fly. With an intuitive understanding of people's hearts, they know exactly what someone needs.