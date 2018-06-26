These 3 Zodiac Signs Are The Most Fashionable, So Follow Their Trends

There's something indescribable about the way a gorgeous outfit feels, along with the empowering pride of a stellar #OOTD and an Instagram post to prove it. Not only is a chic taste in fashion impressive to everyone else, it also instills you with a sense of confidence. No matter how "shallow" some people might find fashion, it feels damn good to be wearing something you know looks incredible. And after all, it's nothing new. Since ancient times, we as humans have sought after all the latest trends, coveted glamour that radiates wealth and status, and revered fashion like the art that it is. If you want to know who's contributed most to the legacy of design, look no further than the most fashionable zodiac signs: Taurus, Leo, and Libra.

You know those people who can piece together an inventive outfit no matter what they're working with? Those people who don't care whether or not it's a low-key affair, because they'll still show up in their best ensemble? Well, it's likely that those people were born under one of these zodiac signs. They're the ones you go to when you need advice about what to wear. They're you're first choice when it comes to finding a shopping buddy, because if you don't know what you should buy, they most certainly will.

Taurus: Their Wardrobe Is Filled With Expensive Items

Devoted to fashion and material wealth with every fiber of their being, a Taurus has no problem forking over tons of money to acquire all the important labels. Even if they're living paycheck to paycheck, they'll still find a way to add new articles of clothing to their closet every week. Purchasing fashionable items fills their heart with the utmost joy. The sound of new things being folded in tissue paper and placed in a shopping bag is like music to their ears.

Retail therapy is a cornerstone of the Taurus personality. Therefore, their ridiculously perfect outfits reap admiration from all who know just how exquisite their taste in fashion is. Just wait until a Taurus becomes rich. The flawlessness of their outfits will almost become absurd.

Leo: They're Not Afraid To Make A Fashion Statement

A Leo is not afraid of being the best dressed person in the room. Even if the glitz and glam of their outfit inevitably attracts attention, and possibly even envy, a Leo will only enjoy themselves even more. While some prefer to remain in the shadows and not cause a scene, a Leo will create an entire theatrical performance just from the stunning quality of their outfit alone. If you're wondering who that ballsy person wearing diamonds from head to toe to their visit to the dentist is, it's probably a Leo.

Truthfully, they don't need an excuse to break out their wildest and most daring outfit. Just existing is enough of an excuse. A Leo only wonders why no one else feels the same.

Libra: They Have The Most Refined Taste In Fashion

The eye for fashion that a Libra has is unmatched. It's like they were born with a talent for making things beautiful and an affinity for all things aesthetically pleasing. A Libra brings the highest and most coveted realm of fashion right to down to Earth, making every single day feel like Paris Fashion Week. At some point, you've probably wondered if a Libra works in the fashion industry as a supermodel or a designer. Even if they don't, they might as well start charging people for their fashion advice.

A Libra dresses like their presence is a canvas upon which art must be created. It isn't simply throwing on clothes and getting on with your day. To them, it's almost a holy ritual.