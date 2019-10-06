These 20 Love Songs Inspired By Celeb Couples Will Give You The Feels

What makes the mark of a great song? Well, if I may be the judge, the more personal an artist makes a track, the better. Some of the most iconic songs of all time were ones based on real relationships, and whether it be the start of bliss or the end of a sour breakup, celebs seem to know that channeling their emotions into their art is the secret to making musical magic. Maybe you're going through a breakup yourself, or maybe you're just a sucker for a love song. Regardless of your romantic situation, these 20 love songs inspired by celeb couples are about to put you in your feels for sure.

Truth be told, not every "love" song has a happy ending, but that's what makes it real, right? I mean, the time that Taylor Swift exposed Joe Jonas for breaking up with her in a 27-second phone call made things messy, but we definitely never forgot that she wrote "Forever and Always" about their split.

So, join me in taking a look at all of the most memorable love songs written about IRL celeb relationships. But be forewarned: some serious feels are on deck and a few of these may surprise you, too.

1. "Him & I" by G-Eazy and Halsey This song, while catchy and cute, was released just 6 months before this pair's relationship came to an abrupt end in October 2018 after dating for just over a year. Breakups are already hard enough, so I can only imagine the sting each time this one comes on the radio. GEazyMusicVEVO on YouTube

2. "Cry Me A River" by Justin Timberlake It was truly the end of an era when Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears called it quits in 2002, and while we're still not over it, at least we got this bop out of it. Justin admitted in his 2018 autobiography that he penned the track after he and Brit ended things. "I've been scorned. I've been pissed off. I wrote 'Cry Me a River' in two hours. I didn't plan on writing it," he explained. YouTube

3. "Slide Away" by Miley Cyrus What does it sound like when 10 years of romance comes to an end? Miley released this heart-aching track just days after her shocking August 2019 split from husband Liam Hemsworth after just eight months of marriage. There was no shortage of specifics when it came to the lyrics about the life they had built together. MileyCyrusVEVO on YouTube

4. "Dear John" by Taylor Swift If there's such a thing as too honest, Swift might have been so here. Not only did she pen this track about her ex, John Mayer, who she reportedly dated from December 2009 to February 2010. She quite literally named it after him. Needless to say, he wasn't a happy camper after hearing it. João Pedro OF on YouTube

5. "I Don't Care" by Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber These two pop stars teamed up to write a track dedicated to their wives, Hailey Baldwin and Cherry Seaborn. Cuteness overload, I know. Team Cherry and Hailey all day! Ed Sheeran on YouTube

6. "7 Things" by Miley Cyrus While Cyrus never confirmed that she wrote this classic about Nick Jonas, her ex gave her secret away when he revealed that the dog tag she wore in the video was a gift from him from back when they were sweethearts, while speaking with The BBC Radio 1 Breakfast Show. Awww! HollywoodRecordsVEVO on YouTube

7. "Thank U, Next" by Ariana Grande Ariana actually sings about a slew of past relationships on this song, but it's her lyrics about her late-ex Mac Miller that are truly gut-wrenching here. "Wish I could say, 'Thank you' to Malcolm 'Cause he was an angel," she sings in one verse. *Cue the waterworks* ArianaGrandeVevo on YouTube

8. "Lovehappy" by Beyoncé & Jay-Z After Beyoncé's eye-opening Lemonade album, fans had doubts about her relationship with Jay-Z. But the pair were sure to clear up any confusion when they dropped the ultra romantic ode "Lovehappy." The pair got candid about the downfalls of marriage, but made it clear they were in it for the long haul. The Carters - Topic on YouTube

9. "Forever and Always" by Taylor Swift Are we even surprised Swift made this list twice? This 2008 track was released soon after her split with Joe Jonas and features a lyric about staring at the phone. Eventually, Tay dropped the bomb that Joe had broken up with her in a *very* short 27-second phone call during a live interview with Ellen DeGeneres. João Pedro OF on YouTube

10. "Don't Lose Me" by Offset After his relationship with Cardi B made headlines in December 2019 due to reported infidelity, and even spurred a brief breakup, Offset delivered the ultimate apology to his lady by way of Instagram. "And I apologize, you know what I'm sayin'? Breaking your heart, breaking our promise, breaking God's promise, and being a, a, selfish and messed up husband, you know what I'm sayin'? I'm tryn- I'm tryna be a better person," he said in the video, a message that was later worked into his track "Don't Lose Me." The song was released in February of 2019, three weeks after the couple had already reconciled, but we're sure that Cardi appreciated the gesture anyway. MigosVEVO on YouTube

11. "Still Feel Like Your Man" by John Mayer John Mayer was not shy when revealing which ex he wrote this breakup bop about. The singer told the New York Times the tea in an honest, intimate interview. “Who else would I be thinking about?” he said of former flame Katy Perry. “And by the way, it’s a testament to the fact that I have not dated a lot of people in the last five, six years. That was my only relationship." johnmayerVEVO on YouTube

12. "Sorry" by Justin Bieber It's official: Justin Bieber is a married man and Jelena's days are far behind us. But fans can reminisce on the days that Selena Gomez and The Biebs dated thanks to his post-breakup apology track. Yes, this one was allll about his days with Sel, according to Justin Trantor, who helped the Biebs write the song. In fact, Trantor even took the liberty of warming Gomez about the song ahead of its release. "When we knew ‘Sorry’ was happening and when it was official and Justin cut it, we called her and said, ‘Just so you know, this song’s coming out’ because these are real people’s lives," he said in an interview with CBS. "This is real life, and you have to be real with your friends," he added. JustinBieberVEVO on YouTube

13. "Fix You" by Coldplay I'm not crying, you're crying. Chris Martin wrote this song for Gwyneth Paltrow after her father passed away. It's basically the tear-jerker of all tear-jerkers. Coldplay on YouTube

14. "Fireworks" By Drake Drizzy's whirlwild romance with Rihanna was brief, but there's no doubt that it hit the rapper hard. He seemingly questioned what went wrong on "Fireworks" with some not so subtle lyrics. "Who coulda predicted Lucky Strike would have you stuck with me?/ What happened between us that night, it always seems to trouble me," he rapped. What does that have to do with Rihanna? you ask. Well, the pair were previously spotted on a bowling date at Lucky Strike Lanes in Los Angeles, so this seemed to be a pretty clear reference to Bad Gal Riri. kuhndogg98 on YouTube

15. "Make Me Like You" by Gwen Stefani Is this romance banger about Stefani's boo Blake Shelton? “It is, actually. I will admit that that song is about that guy,” Gwen Stefani told Jimmy Kimmel when asked if this song was about the country crooner. And so, the start of a beautiful (and very public) romance began. GwenStefaniVEVO on YouTube

16. "Lover" by Taylor Swift Much of Taylor Swift's Lover album was undeniably about her beau Joe Alwyn, but this one was easily the most romantic of all. With lyrics like, "I've loved you three summers now, honey, but I want 'em all," it was impossible to deny. Tay melted hearts everywhere with this sweet ode to her London boy. TaylorSwiftVEVO on YouTube

17. "Wasted Times" by The Weeknd The Weeknd's "Wasted Times" is theorized to be about ex Bella Hadid. While the crooner never confirmed the notion, he did include some very telling lyrics in his track. The tune, which came directly after The Weeknd's October 2017 split from Selena Gomez, included a lyric which read: "she wasn't even half of you." Not long after, he indeed rekindled his romance with Bella (albeit, briefly). The on-again, off-again lovebirds ultimately parted ways (again) in August 2019. The Weeknd on YouTube

18. "All of Me" by John Legend It doesn't get more romantic than this people. With lyrics like; "Love your curves and all your edges, All your perfect imperfections," we all need a man like Mr. Legend in our lives. Chrissy Teigen is one lucky lady (and Legend is pretty damn lucky himself). johnlegendVEVO on YouTube

19. "Style" by Taylor Swift Taylor Swift and One Direction frontman Harry Styles were pop music's dream duo from October 2012 to January 2013 so of course, Styles made it into one of Tay's songs. Aside from the not-so-subtle track title, the music video for the song included shots of Taylor holding an airplane necklace. Why is this significant? Well, only because Styles wore that same necklace all the time! TaylorSwiftVEVO on YouTube